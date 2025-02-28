In New ICC Poll, Americans Overwhelmingly Support Israel, Concerned About On-Campus Antisemitism

New research conducted by the Israel on Campus Coalition in partnership with Schoen Cooperman Research shows that among 1000 U.S. adults surveyed, 81% of them support Israel’s right to defend itself. Additionally, poll results showed that 82% believe a final ceasefire deal should require Hamas’ removal from power in Gaza.

The poll, which was conducted between February 14 and 18, also explored on-campus antisemitism. The ICC and Schoen surveyed 400 college students and 250 Jewish college students to assess perceptions of antisemitism and attitudes towards Israel and the Israel-Hamas conflict. It revealed that 75% of college students have experienced, witnessed or heard about antisemitic incidents on their campus, while 74% of Jewish college students believe antisemitism is a serious problem on their campus.

“These findings demonstrate unwavering public support for Israel and deep concern about the alarming rise of antisemitism, especially on college campuses,” the ICC’s CEO Jacob Baime said in a statement.

“These findings demonstrate unwavering public support for Israel and deep concern about the alarming rise of antisemitism.” Jacob Baime

Carly Cooperman, CEO of Schoen Cooperman Research, echoed a similar sentiment.

“The Israel-Hamas war is also a priority on college campuses, as virtually all college students surveyed say that this issue is important to them,” she said. “Though, there is widespread concern among college students generally—and particularly among Jewish college students—that the conflict has increased antisemitism on campus, and large majorities view this issue as a serious problem.”

According to the poll, 76% of general college students believe antisemitism is a serious problem on their campus, and the Israel-Hamas war ranks as the second most important issue for them (27%); only costs and inflation (43%) outrank them. Other top issues include healthcare (21%), immigration (19%) and affordable housing (19%). Over 90% of college students say that the Israel-Hamas War is an important issue to them, and nearly three-quarters view it as very important.

For Jewish college students, the Israel-Hamas war is the top issue, ranking at 40%, followed by violent crime and gun violence (28%), healthcare (27%) and costs and inflation (25%). Plus, 94% of Jewish college students say the Israel-Hamas War “is an important issue to them generally, including a 60% majority who consider very important,” according to the study.

Furthermore, 80% of Jewish college students have experienced (30%), seen (29%) or heard about (22%) an antisemitic incident taking place on campus.

Among Americans, following the Kanye West Superbowl ad and t-shirt controversy, four in five U.S. adults report that antisemitism is a serious problem in the United States today and 84% of U.S. adults believe It’s important for organizations and public figures to speak out and strongly denounce all forms of antisemitism, discrimination and violence against Jewish people.

The ICC, a pro-Israel organization that offers fellowships to students who are Israel advocates, frequently polls Americans, as well as Jews, to understand the current climate.

With these poll findings and the rise in antisemitism in America and on college campuses in particular, Baime said, “It’s clear that university leaders and policymakers must take action.”