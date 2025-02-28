fbpx
ADVERTISE
pick up locations
donate

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.

In New ICC Poll, Americans Overwhelmingly Support Israel, Concerned About On-Campus Antisemitism

Furthermore, 80% of Jewish college students have experienced (30%), seen (29%) or heard about (22%) an antisemitic incident taking place on campus.
[additional-authors]
Picture of Kylie Ora Lobell

Kylie Ora Lobell

February 27, 2025
A small group of pro-Israel demonstraters gather in front of Columbia University on August 27, 2024, to hold an “Unmask Campus Hate” protest at the start of the academic year in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

New research conducted by the Israel on Campus Coalition in partnership with Schoen Cooperman Research shows that among 1000 U.S. adults surveyed, 81% of them support Israel’s right to defend itself. Additionally, poll results showed that 82% believe a final ceasefire deal should require Hamas’ removal from power in Gaza.

The poll, which was conducted between February 14 and 18, also explored on-campus antisemitism. The ICC and Schoen surveyed 400 college students and 250 Jewish college students to assess perceptions of antisemitism and attitudes towards Israel and the Israel-Hamas conflict. It revealed that 75% of college students have experienced, witnessed or heard about antisemitic incidents on their campus, while 74% of Jewish college students believe antisemitism is a serious problem on their campus.

“These findings demonstrate unwavering public support for Israel and deep concern about the alarming rise of antisemitism, especially on college campuses,” the ICC’s CEO Jacob Baime said in a statement.

“These findings demonstrate unwavering public support for Israel and deep concern about the alarming rise of antisemitism.” Jacob Baime

Carly Cooperman, CEO of Schoen Cooperman Research, echoed a similar sentiment.

“The Israel-Hamas war is also a priority on college campuses, as virtually all college students surveyed say that this issue is important to them,” she said. “Though, there is widespread concern among college students generally—and particularly among Jewish college students—that the conflict has increased antisemitism on campus, and large majorities view this issue as a serious problem.”

According to the poll, 76% of general college students believe antisemitism is a serious problem on their campus, and the Israel-Hamas war ranks as the second most important issue for them (27%); only costs and inflation (43%) outrank them. Other top issues include healthcare (21%), immigration (19%) and affordable housing (19%). Over 90% of college students say that the Israel-Hamas War is an important issue to them, and nearly three-quarters view it as very important.

For Jewish college students, the Israel-Hamas war is the top issue, ranking at 40%, followed by violent crime and gun violence (28%), healthcare (27%) and costs and inflation (25%). Plus, 94% of Jewish college students say the Israel-Hamas War “is an important issue to them generally, including a 60% majority who consider very important,” according to the study.

Furthermore, 80% of Jewish college students have experienced (30%), seen (29%) or heard about (22%) an antisemitic incident taking place on campus.

Among Americans, following the Kanye West Superbowl ad and t-shirt controversy, four in five U.S. adults report that antisemitism is a serious problem in the United States today and 84% of U.S. adults believe It’s important for organizations and public figures to speak out and strongly denounce all forms of antisemitism, discrimination and violence against Jewish people.

The ICC, a pro-Israel organization that offers fellowships to students who are Israel advocates, frequently polls Americans, as well as Jews, to understand the current climate.

With these poll findings and the rise in antisemitism in America and on college campuses in particular, Baime said, “It’s clear that university leaders and policymakers must take action.”

Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.

Editor's Picks

Latest Articles

Culture

More in Culture

Six Million and One, Twelve Hundred and Two

February 27, 2025

We cannot comprehend high numbers. It is too daunting for our minds and souls. But we can wrap our hearts around two little redheaded boys. Boys whose names signify the holiness of Jerusalem and the courage of a lion cub.

Print Issue: Books During War | Feb 28, 2025

February 27, 2025

In the midst of an existential war, many prominent thinkers have written a slew of books examining the implications for Jews in both Israel and America. We review five of them.

Hollywood

More in Hollywood

Podcasts

More in Podcasts

More news and opinions than at a
Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.
© Copyright 2025 Tribe Media Corp • Powered by Lightdrop

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.