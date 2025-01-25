TLV Tapas Bar Celebrates Second Anniversary by Giving Back

The past two years have been full of ups and downs for TLV Tapas Bar, an upscale kosher Mediterranean restaurant in Tarzana. While the business is thriving, the shadow of October 7 and its aftermath have been lingering.

“The months following October 7 were especially difficult for us, both emotionally and operationally, as we worked to support our team and community while navigating the uncertainty of the situation,” said General Manager Or Peleg.

Then, the wildfires struck Los Angeles, burning only three miles away from the restaurant.

“That weekend was a very tense and challenging time for us,” Peleg said. “We lost over 90% of our reservations during the week of the fires, which was a significant blow to the business. However, our struggles are nothing compared to those who lost their homes and loved ones. It is what it is, and our hearts go out to those who were deeply affected.”

Since the fires began, TLV Tapas Bar has been donating meals to first responders and victims through the LA Community Meals initiative, as well as donating a portion of their restaurant proceeds to the fire department. And now, they’re continuing to give back, hosting their second anniversary in conjunction with the Los Angeles Trade-Technical College (LATTC) Foundation on Tuesday, February 4 at 7 p.m. at their restaurant.

“Partnering with LATTC is our way of supporting the next generation of culinary professionals,” said Peleg. “We’ve worked with talented culinary students, offering them opportunities to learn, grow and gain hands-on experience in a fast-paced restaurant environment. It’s incredibly rewarding to help nurture their skills and passion for the industry.”

The event will feature the restaurant’s signature dishes like zaaluk, which is fire roasted eggplant, Chilean sea bass, rib eye skewer with a charcoal baked potato and their homemade hummus with sumac, parsley and olive oil. The restaurant’s handcrafted cocktails will also be available.

TLV Tapas Bar is owned by Doron Goldberg, Tsahi Yom Tov, and Garry Aizin. According to Peleg, they all have a “deep love for Middle Eastern cuisine and hospitality.”

The restaurant is open until midnight on Thursdays and Saturdays, and guests who come on those days must be 21+ or accompanied by an adult. It is RCC kosher certified, and the regular menu features items like short rib cigar, bluefin lime sushi roll, charcoal roasted cauliflower steak, lamb chops and arais, which is charcoal roasted ground beef and lamb with pistachios wrapped in a thin flour tortilla and served with tahini and zaatar oil.

“TLV Tapas Bar stands out for its authentic and innovative take on Israeli cuisine,” said Peleg. “We’ve curated a unique menu that brings bold Mediterranean flavors to a modern tapas-style fusion experience. Beyond the food, we focus on creating a warm, vibrant atmosphere where guests feel like family.”

Though the past two years have not been easy, Peleg and the rest of the team are looking forward to commemorating TLV Tapas Bar’s anniversary.

“Despite the challenges, we’ve focused on staying resilient.”

“Despite the challenges, we’ve focused on staying resilient and continuing to provide a welcoming space for our guests,” he said. “We’re incredibly excited to celebrate this milestone anniversary with our guests and community. This event is not just about looking back but also about looking ahead to the future of TLV Tapas Bar. We want to thank everyone who has supported us and invite them to join us for this celebration—it’s going to be a night to remember.”