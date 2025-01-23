Cantor Jacqueline Rafii Brings Music, Community and Culture to Valley Beth Shalom

There’s nothing like good music to bring a community together and lift its spirits. Cantor Jacqueline Rafii of Valley Beth Shalom (VBS), who joined the Encino temple in 2022, had that in mind when she announced a concert series featuring renowned musicians such as the Moshav Band and Nefesh Mountain, a bluegrass band that bridges elements of American folk and Appalachian bluegrass with Celtic folk and Jewish melodies. Most recently, she invited Israeli singer David Broza to perform.

Although the singer/songwriter had performed a concert at the Saban Theater in Beverly Hills a few months ago, he still drew a full house of Israeli and American fans alike, filling up almost every seat of VBS’ event hall.

Broza entered through the front door, just like the rest of the audience, and was immediately surrounded by both children and adults eager to take photos with him. Smiling warmly for the cameras, he graciously posed again and again before stepping onto the stage.

Broza’s music reflects a rich fusion of the cultures of Israel and Spain, and he sings in both Hebrew and Spanish. He’s regarded as a soulful guitar player, and his playing on “A Bedouin Love Song,” “Sigaliyot” and “The Woman By My Side,” made it easy to hear why.

Looking ahead, Rafii is planning the next concert on Feb. 1, which is nearly sold out. The concert will feature seven cantors performing a mix of Broadway and Disney musical favorites, both classic and contemporary. “It’s going to be a spectacular concert,” Rafii said. “We have a visual director creating graphics on a massive nine-foot LED screen and we are planning some surprises for the audience.”

Rafii doesn’t like to take full credit for the concert series, emphasizing the inspiration she draws from her predecessors. “These are the people who built the foundation of VBS,” she said. “Cantor Ami Aloni was a prolific composer and choir director who created music specifically for VBS. Cantor Herschel Fox dedicated 40 years to this community and Cantor Phil Baron, who is currently my co-cantor, has also contributed immensely. They all brought so many melodies and laid the groundwork that allowed me to thrive.”

The concert series will continue this summer, with an outdoor festival on June 11, featuring Jewish musicians and songwriters performing a variety of Jewish music. Participants are welcome to picnic on the grass and enjoy dancing under the stars.

“I wanted to create something like a Hollywood Bowl experience,” Rafii explained. “People can get a season pass and enjoy three concerts throughout the year.”

Each concert celebrates a different style of Jewish music, from folk to Hebrew pop show tunes and klezmer, including acclaimed violinist and composer Yael Strom, who performed last year.

“I think the primary goal with these concerts is to celebrate and elevate the talent of Jewish musicians that we have in Los Angeles,” said Rafii. “We want to celebrate Jewish culture and its richness, bring the community together and uplift it. VBS is working hard to become the center of Jewish culture.

“The concerts aren’t just for VBS members; they attract people from across the Jewish community in the Valley who come to feel connected, share in the music and enjoy a sense of belonging — all close to home.” ■

For more information about the concert series and to purchase tickets, visit: https://www.vbs.org/concertseries/2024-2025