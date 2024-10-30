Election Guide: Key Races, Open Seats and Ballot Measures to Watch

U.S. SENATE (open)

Adam Schiff (D) vs. Steve Garvey (R)

Adam Schiff is in his 12th term representing Burbank in the U.S. House. As the lead Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, he’s been in the national spotlight over the past eight years, particularly as the lead prosecutor in Trump’s first impeachment trial. Reflecting on his legislative work, he says he has “passed dozens of laws” to tackle prescription costs, job creation, earthquake early warning systems and protections for patients through the California Patients’ Bill of Rights. “Adam took on the biggest bullies — drug companies, polluters, and drug cartels — and won,” his campaign website touts. Schiff’s priorities include lowering housing costs, expanding access to health- and childcare, fighting climate change, and protecting abortion rights. On housing, Schiff says he’ll “take on big developers and foreign investors” to address the rising costs impacting Californians. He’s also vocal about reproductive rights, pushing to codify federal protections for abortion access after the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization. Schiff is an original sponsor of the Green New Deal and wants to fast-track the transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy.

Former Dodgers’ first baseman Steve Garvey comes to the U.S. Senate race as a political outsider running for public office for the first time. His priorities include addressing homelessness, immigration, public safety and rising costs. “Instead of an immigration system that rewards hard work, we have chaos on the Southern Border. Instead of safe neighborhoods, there’s violent crime,” Garvey said in his candidate statement. “Instead of affordability, Californians struggle to pay for rent, groceries, and gas. That’s not the California we love.”

Garvey is personally opposed to abortion but pledges to uphold California’s laws on reproductive rights, citing his commitment to respecting the will of voters. On environmental issues, he proposes a “balanced approach” that allows for a transition toward clean energy while keeping oil and gas industries viable.

Schiff and Garvey will appear on the ballot twice: for the remaining months of the late Dianne Feinstein’s seat (currently held by interim U.S. Senator Laphonza Butler), and a new six-year term beginning in January. California has not elected a Republican senator since Pete Wilson’s reelection in 1988.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY DISTRICT ATTORNEY

George Gascón vs. Nathan Hochman

Incumbent George Gascón has spent the last four years taking a reform-oriented approach to criminal justice, aiming to reduce incarceration rates and address systemic inequities. Gascón has removed cash bail for most offenses, saying in 2021 that “there is no evidence that cash bail provides a sufficient incentive necessary for people to return to court.” Gascón also eliminated many sentencing enhancements. Eleven days after being sworn into office in 2020, he said, “Deputies in my office may file enhancements in cases involving the most vulnerable, such as cases involving children, the elderly, and hate-motivated crimes. All enhancements that do not fit these criteria will be dismissed at the soonest court date after victims are notified in accordance with Marsy’s Law.” Two recall attempts failed to secure enough signatures to remove him from office.

On the topic of antisemitic crimes, Gascón’s office told The Journal, “The District Attorney’s Office condemns all forms of hatred, including antisemitism and takes allegations of discrimination seriously. Any suggestion that the DA’s Office is sympathetic to organizations that promote hatred, discrimination, violence, or terrorism is unfounded. Our approach to prosecuting demonstrations and counterprotests is driven solely by the principles of law and justice, without any bias toward any group.”

Nathan Hochman, a former federal prosecutor and Assistant U.S. Attorney General, is proposing that Los Angeles return to “common-sense justice” and bringing crime rates down to the historic lows during the early days of Gascón’s predecessor, Jackie Lacey. Hochman supports reinstating certain sentencing enhancements for violent crimes, restoring partnerships with law enforcement, and enhancing accountability measures.

On the topic of antisemitic crime, Hochman told The Journal, “My support for our Jewish community and my strong stance against extremism and hate has been clear and unequivocal — something that cannot be said about Gascón and his lack of leadership on this and too many other issues.”

LOS ANGELES CITY COUNCIL – DISTRICT 2 (open)

Adrin Nazarian vs. Jillian Burgos

Adrin Nazarian, the former Assembly member for California’s 46th District, served as chief of staff to outgoing District 2 Councilmember Paul Krekorian and has spent a decade representing the San Fernando Valley. An Armenian-American born in Iran, Nazarian’s family fled political turmoil during the Iran-Iraq War and resettled in Los Angeles. He received his bachelor’s degree in Economics from UCLA. Nazarian’s legislative priorities include expanding affordable housing, tenant protections, senior services, and public transportation throughout the Valley. He is also concerned with increasing LAPD recruitment.

Jillian Burgos, an Afro-Latina community advocate and optician, serves on the NoHo Neighborhood Council. Raised in Cleveland, Ohio, Burgos moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in theater. She co-founded Dainty Dames Events, a theater company specializing in immersive experiences. Since joining the NoHo Neighborhood Council in 2021, Burgos has prioritized tenant rights, affordable housing, homelessness, food insecurity, and supporting youth-oriented programs.

District 2 comprises North Hollywood, Studio City, Sun Valley, Valley Glen, Valley Village, Van Nuys and Toluca Lake

U.S. HOUSE – CA 29TH DISTRICT (open)

Luz Rivas (D) vs. Benito “Benny” Bernal (R)

Luz Rivas, an engineer and current representative for the 43rd Assembly District in the Northeast San Fernando Valley, has served since 2018. Born and raised in Pacoima to immigrant parents from Mexico, she earned a bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering from MIT and a master’s in Education from Harvard. Before her political career, Rivas founded DIY Girls, a nonprofit organization aimed at encouraging young girls to pursue STEM fields. In the Assembly, Rivas has championed environmental justice, worker protections, climate education, and homelessness prevention. If elected, Rivas would be the first Latina to represent California’s 29th District in Congress, with plans to continue her focus on STEM education, environmental advocacy, and labor rights.

Benito “Benny” Bernal, a longtime Valley resident, was born in Los Angeles to a large family with roots in Michoácan, Mexico. Raised in Pacoima and Arleta, Bernal has worked for nearly three decades with the Los Angeles Unified School District, moving from a school bus driver to supervisor, and has served as vice president of SEIU Local 99. His platform includes increasing border security and supporting a national abortion ban with limited exceptions.

The seat is currently held by Democratic U.S. Rep. Tony Cardenas, who is retiring after serving six terms. The 29th District includes parts of Mission Hills, North Hollywood, San Fernando and Toluca Lake.

U.S. HOUSE – CA 30TH DISTRICT (open)

Laura Friedman (D) vs. Alex Balekian (R)

Assembly member Laura Friedman has represented parts of Los Angeles and Glendale since 2016. Prior to holding elected office, she worked as a film and television producer. Friedman’s progressive record includes legislative efforts on environmental protection, housing, and traffic safety. Known for introducing bills on PFAS regulation, renter protections, and anti-speeding measures, Friedman has built a reputation as a champion of progressive causes. She has received endorsements from the California Democratic Party and several labor unions. If elected, Friedman said she will prioritize affordable housing, reproductive rights, and immigration reform.

Alex Balekian, a Glendale-born pulmonologist, is running on a platform focused on public safety, fiscal conservatism, and limiting government intervention. He originally entered the race as an independent before switching to the Republican Party. He calls himself a “Deukmejian Republican” — a reference to the two-term governor of California from 1983-1991. Balekian wants to counteract progressive policies, focusing on issues like crime, homelessness, education reform and lowering taxes, prioritizing public safety, and fixing the educational system. “Radical changes to curriculums are leaving parents and educators concerned about the quality and appropriateness of the content being taught,” Balekian says on his campaign website.

California’s 30th U.S. House District includes Burbank, Hancock Park, Glendale, Park La Brea and West Hollywood and is currently represented by Adam Schiff.

CA STATE SENATE DISTRICT 28

Lola Smallwood-Cuevas (D) vs. Cheryl Turner (D)

Lola Smallwood-Cuevas, the Democratic incumbent, is running fora second term. Raised by a single mother working various healthcare jobs, Smallwood-Cuevas has been a long-standing advocate for workers’ rights and economic equity. A graduate of CSU-Hayward, she began her career in journalism and unionized with the Newspaper Guild, then transitioned to political organizing with SEIU Local 1877. She later co-founded the L.A. Black Worker Center where she worked on job access and reducing employment discrimination for Black residents.

Cheryl Turner, a civil rights attorney and lifelong Los Angeles resident, is challenging Smallwood-Cuevas for the 28th Senate District seat. Turner earned both her B.A. and J.D. from USC and has managed her own law practice for over two decades, with a focus on civil rights, consumer rights, and regulatory compliance. Turner has served on the state Board of Vocational Nursing and Psychiatric Technicians and currently presides as president of the Apartment Association of Greater Los Angeles. Her campaign centers on affordable housing, civil rights advocacy, and clean air initiatives, leveraging her extensive background in law and public service.

The California Senate District 28 comprises of Ladera Heights, View Park, Arlington Heights, Arlington Park, Baldwin Hills, Carthay, Century City, Cheviot Hills, Crenshaw, Del Rey, Downtown, Hyde Park, Jefferson Park, Leimert Park, Mar Vista, Mid City, South Los Angeles, University Park, West Adams, and West Los Angeles.

CA STATE ASSEMBLY DISTRICT 44 (open)

Nick Schultz (D) vs. Tony Rodriguez (R)

Nick Schultz was elected to the Burbank City Council in 2020 and has served as the Mayor of Burbank since 2023. Previously, he served as a California Deputy Attorney General. His priorities include expanding housing affordability, implementing environmental protections, and strengthening gun safety regulations, criminal justice reform, universal healthcare, affordable housing, sustainable transit and clean energy.

Tony Rodriguez is a U.S. Army veteran, and construction manager based in Tujunga. Rodriguez’ platform prioritizes parental rights in education, law enforcement support, and reducing small business taxes. His stance on education includes school choice and opposing what he considers “government overreach” in schools. On housing, he advocates for transparency in development costs and opposes renter protection measures he views as restrictive.

California Assembly District 44 comprises of Burbank, Glendale, La Crescenta-Montrose, North Hollywood, Sherman Oaks and Studio City. The district is currently represented by Laura Friedman.

BALLOT MEASURES

Proposition 33 – Rent Control Expansion

Proposition 33 seeks to repeal the Costa-Hawkins Rental Housing Act, which limits rent control on single-family homes and housing built after 1995. If passed, it would grant cities and counties the authority to expand rent control on newly rented properties and single-family homes, a shift in California’s housing policy landscape. Supporters argue that this will make housing more affordable, while opponents warn of decreased property values and potential reductions in local property tax revenue.

For more information on Proposition 33: https://voterguide.sos.ca.gov/propositions/33

Proposition 36 – Enhanced Crime Penalties

Proposition 36 introduces tougher penalties for theft and drug-related crimes, reversing some provisions of Proposition 47, which downgraded specific offenses to misdemeanors. This measure reclassifies certain repeat offenses as felonies, provides for drug treatment options and mandatory warnings for drug dealers. It is expected to increase state and local criminal justice costs due to anticipated higher incarceration rates, with critics arguing it could lead to over-incarceration and strain on the justice system.

For more information on Proposition 36:https://voterguide.sos.ca.gov/propositions/36/