AJU Launches Programs to Combat Rising Antisemitism on College Campuses

As colleges resume this Fall, the safety of Jewish students is at the forefront of the conversation. Since Oct 7, antisemitic incidents on campuses have spiked by 700%, and a recent study found that 55% of those surveyed were or knew someone who was physically threatened because they are Jewish.

American Jewish University (AJU) recently launched two programs to address this rising threat. AJU’s Jewish Learning Experience (JLE) – a national program that enables high school students to enroll in college-level courses on Jewish history, culture, and faith – has expanded to deepen young people’s understanding of Judaism and Israel.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to give students a meaningful and educational learning opportunity that takes place in a supportive and low-pressure environment,” said Carrie Vogel, director of undergraduate initiatives at AJU. “By engaging in our tradition’s favorite custom – wrestling with and exploring Jewish texts – we also boost the connection that each student feels with both their own Judaism and the broader Jewish community.”

From Congregation Beth Israel San Diego to Temple Sinai Oakland to Congregation Shaarie Torah in Portland, Oregon, AJU partners with congregations across the country to offer the JLE and deliver engaging programs for high school students.

“The Jewish Learning Experience has given me the opportunity to deepen my knowledge of my faith and culture like never before,” shared a JLE student. “The innovative approach to learning has made Jewish studies relevant to my life.”

The program was created for high school students, but parents are grateful for their teens’ ability to further connect with their heritage: “In my teenage son’s words, ‘It’s so special to have a place for the Jewish teens to be together. It’s a beautiful community.’ That would really be enough for me,” shared the parent of a JLE student. “And yet I also love that he is really engaging and grappling with the history, culture, religious traditions of Judaism. What he learns in this class is becoming part of him and he will carry forward with him.”

While the JLE intends to prepare individuals with the knowledge to navigate campus life with confidence, AJU also launched a research project to explore alternate avenues for combatting antisemitism – on and off campus. The recently completed Study of Allyship to Combat Antisemitism focuses on building alliances with other communities to mitigate antisemitism.

The project convened nine scholars to study Asian-American, Christian, Indigenous, Jewish immigrant, Latino, LGBTQ+, and Muslim communities and their relations with Jews. The authors met on Zoom and for an in-person meeting in Los Angeles in November 2023, and their papers were completed between March and June 2024.

Funded by The Schechter/Levine Program in Public Ethics and the Sid B. Levine Service Learning Program and led by AJU President Dr. Jeffery Herbst, the research emphasizes the importance of collaborating with a range of demographic groups to research strategies for coalition-building and fostering relationships among such groups.

“The events of Oct. 7 have highlighted the urgency of building effective alliances against all forms of bigotry,” AJU President Herbst said. “The Allyship Project is crucial for building the partnerships we need to confront antisemitism and bigotry in today’s world. By fostering these alliances, we empower our community to not only resist antisemitism but to lead in the creation of a more inclusive and united society.”

The Study of Allyship to Combat Antisemitism concluded that successful coalitions require a deep understanding of potential allies’ unique perspectives. The research findings emphasized the need for reciprocal support and tailored strategies that consider each community’s specific social and political context – essential for building strong, long-lasting alliances against antisemitism.

However, scholars found frequent instances of contrasting perspectives within community groups. While studying the LGBTQ+ community, scholar Corinne Blackmer, for example, found that some radical LGBTQ+ intellectuals push for the exclusion of pro-Israel groups from LGBTQ+ activism. Many other members still support Israel and Jewish causes. These conflicting views hinder the Jewish community’s ability to build partnerships with certain factions of these groups. Despite these complexities, exploring collaboration where shared values exist remains crucial.

Regarding Muslim-Jewish coalition building, co-authors Sabeeha Rehman and Walter Ruby noted, “Islah and Tikkun Olam, analogous Arabic and Hebrew terms, have come to connote social action and the pursuit of social justice.” Although the two groups don’t see eye-to-eye on many issues, they share important theological moral principles – the sacredness of life, community, charity, and social action – a strong foundation for allyship. Focusing on these shared values, rather than the differences, is key to fostering long-lasting collaboration and mutual support.

“In light of the increase in antisemitism especially since Oct. 7, AJU believes that we must critically examine our efforts to fight Jew hatred,” Dr. Herbst said. “We are committed to undertaking new educational and research efforts to promote the safety of the Jewish community.”

In addition to these new programs, AJU regularly hosts virtual conversations and educational courses on its Open Learning platform, that explore antisemitism through engaging and informative discussions. AJU Open Learning invites faculty and special guests to discuss key issues impacting the Jewish community. Some such events include a conversation with Jonathan Greenblatt, the CEO of the Anti-Defamation League; a discussion on how the Brandeis Center is using law to fight antisemitism with its Founder and Chairman, Kenneth Marcus; a three-part series on understanding genocide with distinguished scholar in Holocaust and Genocide Studies, Michael Berenbaum, and a candid dialogue about antisemitism on campus with three college students.