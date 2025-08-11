‘Palestine’ Invades the U.K.

A recent chance encounter in London’s Heathrow Airport offered a troubling glimpse of the extent to which anti-Israel hate is penetrating youth culture in the United Kingdom.
The encounter in question was not with a person, but rather a newspaper—the latest issue of The Skinny. Distributed free to the more than 200,000 travelers who pass through Heathrow daily—and many others, elsewhere—The Skinny is the second largest magazine of culture and listings in the United Kingdom. Its format and radicalism—political as well as cultural—are reminiscent of TheVillage Voice.
The anti-Israel trend in the UK music scene has been in the news in recent weeks. The rappers Kneecap and Bobby Vylan stirred controversy at England’s Glastonbury Festival by leading the crowd in chants of “Free Palestine” and “Death to the IDF.” The new issue of The Skinny makes clear that those ugly appeals for violence were far from isolated phenomena in the UK.
The August edition features a two-page spread about “Welcome to the Fringe, Palestine,” which is billed as “a four-day mini-festival of theatre, dance, comedy, food, storytelling, music and poetry created by Palestinians.” The reviewer emphasizes that “each piece [of the festival] is unapologetically political” and promotes “Palestinian resistance” against “Zionist occupation and genocide.” The festival’s approach of “art as politics” is urgently needed “in a moment where international conversations on Palestine are policed, sanctioned, [and] sanitized by mainstream institutions,” the reviewer asserts.
That’s a curious claim at a moment when supporters of the Palestinian Arab cause are being featured prominently throughout the international news media—including in The Skinny itself.
The “Film of the Month” selected by the editors for this issue is Put Your Soul on Your Hand and Walk, described as “a portrait of resistance amid Israel’s ongoing genocide in Palestine.” It stars a photojournalist in Gaza, Fatima Houssana, who “tells of starvation, including her own.” Curiously, though, a half-page color still from the film, accompanying the review, shows Ms. Houssana smiling broadly and looking fit.
Another odd accusation mentioned by the reviewer is Houssana’s claim that Israel “appropriated” hummus and falafel from the Palestinian Arabs. That accusation has been a staple of anti-Israel propaganda for decades. But in fact, the roots of hummus trace to the Syrian city of Aleppo, and falafel is believed to be of Egyptian origin.
The intersection of extremism and fake victimhood is amply illustrated in The Skinny’s fawning interview with actor-playwright Khalid Abdallah. His latest work focuses on what he calls “the extraordinarily beautiful” Egyptian revolution of 2011 and “this moment in Palestine.”
Abdallah alleges that when his play was first performed, around the time of the first anniversary of October 7, “the word genocide was difficult to utter inside a theatre,” a claim for which there is no evidence.
The Skinny’s interviewer neglects to mention that the “beautiful” Egyptian revolution in which Abdallah proudly participated helped pave the way for the terrorist Muslim Brotherhood to take power there.
Even the author of a new play about rebels in India in 1857, given a platform in The Skinny, cannot resist pivoting to the Jews. The “horrible [British] colonialism” in India has “parallels with what is happening in Gaza,” Niall Moorjani asserts.
One can hardly turn a page of The Skinny without encountering additional examples of such malevolence. There is a large photo glamorizing a Palestinian rioter. There are generous blurbs for a play extolling the Second Intifada (in which more than 1,000 Israelis were murdered); an “Embroidery from Palestine” exhibit “with social and political depth”; and a reading by the “incredible” Gaza poet Dareen Tatour, with a photo of Tatour wearing a shirt illustrated by Naji al-Ali, a Palestinian cartoonist notorious for using antisemitic imagery.
Yet nowhere in the 128 pages of this month’s issue of The Skinny can one find a single article, interview, blurb or even brief mention of any Israeli-authored play, film, book or poetry reading in the United Kingdom. Which prompts the obvious question: Who, really, is being “silenced,” “policed,” or “sanctioned” ? It certainly isn’t the Israel-haters whom The Skinny is pushing to the forefront of the UK’s cultural scene.
The Tehran Chamber of Commerce has reported a persistent decline in new investments over the past decade. At the same time, large-scale capital flight has been reported—signaling deep economic instability and widespread impoverishment.
As you know, it’s costly to produce and print your favorite paper every week. So we need thousands of readers like you to contribute by ordering home delivery. You win, we win, the community wins. Go to Jewishjournal.com/subscribe for details.
‘Palestine’ Invades the U.K.
Rafael Medoff
A recent chance encounter in London’s Heathrow Airport offered a troubling glimpse of the extent to which anti-Israel hate is penetrating youth culture in the United Kingdom.
The encounter in question was not with a person, but rather a newspaper—the latest issue of The Skinny. Distributed free to the more than 200,000 travelers who pass through Heathrow daily—and many others, elsewhere—The Skinny is the second largest magazine of culture and listings in the United Kingdom. Its format and radicalism—political as well as cultural—are reminiscent of The Village Voice.
The anti-Israel trend in the UK music scene has been in the news in recent weeks. The rappers Kneecap and Bobby Vylan stirred controversy at England’s Glastonbury Festival by leading the crowd in chants of “Free Palestine” and “Death to the IDF.” The new issue of The Skinny makes clear that those ugly appeals for violence were far from isolated phenomena in the UK.
The August edition features a two-page spread about “Welcome to the Fringe, Palestine,” which is billed as “a four-day mini-festival of theatre, dance, comedy, food, storytelling, music and poetry created by Palestinians.” The reviewer emphasizes that “each piece [of the festival] is unapologetically political” and promotes “Palestinian resistance” against “Zionist occupation and genocide.” The festival’s approach of “art as politics” is urgently needed “in a moment where international conversations on Palestine are policed, sanctioned, [and] sanitized by mainstream institutions,” the reviewer asserts.
That’s a curious claim at a moment when supporters of the Palestinian Arab cause are being featured prominently throughout the international news media—including in The Skinny itself.
The “Film of the Month” selected by the editors for this issue is Put Your Soul on Your Hand and Walk, described as “a portrait of resistance amid Israel’s ongoing genocide in Palestine.” It stars a photojournalist in Gaza, Fatima Houssana, who “tells of starvation, including her own.” Curiously, though, a half-page color still from the film, accompanying the review, shows Ms. Houssana smiling broadly and looking fit.
Another odd accusation mentioned by the reviewer is Houssana’s claim that Israel “appropriated” hummus and falafel from the Palestinian Arabs. That accusation has been a staple of anti-Israel propaganda for decades. But in fact, the roots of hummus trace to the Syrian city of Aleppo, and falafel is believed to be of Egyptian origin.
The intersection of extremism and fake victimhood is amply illustrated in The Skinny’s fawning interview with actor-playwright Khalid Abdallah. His latest work focuses on what he calls “the extraordinarily beautiful” Egyptian revolution of 2011 and “this moment in Palestine.”
Abdallah alleges that when his play was first performed, around the time of the first anniversary of October 7, “the word genocide was difficult to utter inside a theatre,” a claim for which there is no evidence.
The Skinny’s interviewer neglects to mention that the “beautiful” Egyptian revolution in which Abdallah proudly participated helped pave the way for the terrorist Muslim Brotherhood to take power there.
Even the author of a new play about rebels in India in 1857, given a platform in The Skinny, cannot resist pivoting to the Jews. The “horrible [British] colonialism” in India has “parallels with what is happening in Gaza,” Niall Moorjani asserts.
One can hardly turn a page of The Skinny without encountering additional examples of such malevolence. There is a large photo glamorizing a Palestinian rioter. There are generous blurbs for a play extolling the Second Intifada (in which more than 1,000 Israelis were murdered); an “Embroidery from Palestine” exhibit “with social and political depth”; and a reading by the “incredible” Gaza poet Dareen Tatour, with a photo of Tatour wearing a shirt illustrated by Naji al-Ali, a Palestinian cartoonist notorious for using antisemitic imagery.
Yet nowhere in the 128 pages of this month’s issue of The Skinny can one find a single article, interview, blurb or even brief mention of any Israeli-authored play, film, book or poetry reading in the United Kingdom. Which prompts the obvious question: Who, really, is being “silenced,” “policed,” or “sanctioned” ? It certainly isn’t the Israel-haters whom The Skinny is pushing to the forefront of the UK’s cultural scene.
Dr. Medoff is founding director of The David S. Wyman Institute for Holocaust Studies and author of more than 20 books about Jewish history and the Holocaust. His book The Road to October 7: Hamas, the Holocaust, and the Eternal War Against the Jews will be published on October 1, 2025, by The Jewish Publication Society / University of Nebraska Press.)
Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.
Editor's Picks
Israel and the Internet Wars – A Professional Social Media Review
The Invisible Student: A Tale of Homelessness at UCLA and USC
What Ever Happened to the LA Times?
Who Are the Jews On Joe Biden’s Cabinet?
You’re Not a Bad Jewish Mom If Your Kid Wants Santa Claus to Come to Your House
No Labels: The Group Fighting for the Political Center
Latest Articles
Deceptive Photos with Deadly Consequences
Swastikas and Hate Messages Sprayed Outside IAC Los Angeles Office
The Future of Humanity Lies in Freedom of Choice
‘Palestine’ Invades the U.K.
The Oprahs of Gaza
In Praise of Jewish Labels
Five Years Later, It Turns Out That “All Lives Matter”
The summer of 2020 is when the era of “performing justice” reached its peak. Everything was about optics.
The Shema: A Love Story
The Shema is the Jewish mission statement, and even more; it has become over the years a symbol of Jewish identity.
We’ve Overlooked the Insidious Part About Antisemitism: The Brazenness
We’re so busy analyzing, recording, exposing and fighting that we rarely take the time to sit back and reflect on the absurdity of it all.
Table for Zuul – A poem for Parsha Vaetchanan
Okay, but there are some pretty cool other deities out there…
In a First, Ambassador Mike Huckabee Meets with Bnei Brak Leaders
According to Rabbi Dovid Hofstedter, who organized the meeting, the overriding objective was to find common ground among the ambassador and the Haredim.
Hedva Amrani’s New Album ‘Lost Songs’ Revives a Lifetime of Memories
‘Finding Ruby’: One Man’s Journey to Understand the Grandfather Who Chose War Over Family
What began as an attempt to understand a missing ancestor evolved into a sweeping, heartfelt historical investigation into legacy, idealism and politics.
Living in an Upside-Down World
Terrorists and budding terrorists are referred to as “survivors,” who, we’re told with no caveats, “blame Israel for their wounds.”
Calling Israel’s Independence “Naqba”
A Moment in Time: “Proceed with Caution”
A Bisl Torah — Being Found
Being found sounds like such a gift.
Iran’s Political Instability: Capital and Brain Drain
The Tehran Chamber of Commerce has reported a persistent decline in new investments over the past decade. At the same time, large-scale capital flight has been reported—signaling deep economic instability and widespread impoverishment.
Ozymandias Then and Now
Percy Shelly’s 1818 poem “Ozymandias” conveys a timeless message, as important today as it was the day it was published.
Print Issue: Our Last Free Issue | August 8, 2025
As you know, it’s costly to produce and print your favorite paper every week. So we need thousands of readers like you to contribute by ordering home delivery. You win, we win, the community wins. Go to Jewishjournal.com/subscribe for details.
Why Would Anyone Ever Hire Me?
The Journal gave a kid who, at one time, the world had washed their hands of a chance. For a writer to have the open forum I’ve had is a blessing.
Keep the Journal Thriving. Get Home Delivery.
How much do you love the Journal? Here’s your chance to show it.
Braid Summer Festival: Encore Performances Being Filmed
The goal of the “Summer Festival of Classics” is to make these stories accessible to communities that would otherwise never be able to experience a Braid production in person.
Jewish Future Promise, Which Encourages Jewish Giving, Enjoys Record-Setting Month
To date, more than 122,000 individuals and family foundations from around the world have signed the pledge.
JFLA Offers Hope and Interest-Free Loans to Fire Survivors Across L.A.
JFLA had recently announced that it had distributed over $1.9 million in interest-free loans to those impacted by the wildfires.
Perfect Treat for Jewish Day of Love
For this Tu b’Av, Sharon and I share this recipe for pavlova with wishes for sweetness in your life.
More news and opinions than at a
Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.
More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.