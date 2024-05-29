Celebrating Jewish American Heritage Month at the White House
Jewish American Heritage Month gives us the opportunity to reflect on both the tremendous contributions we have made to this country as well as the extraordinary gifts this country has given us in return.
Actress Tiffany Haddish looks on during a reception celebrating Jewish American Heritage Month in the Rose Garden of the White House on May 20, 2024
(Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
On Monday, May 20 I had the honor of attending a reception at the White House in honor of Jewish American Heritage Month (JAHM), which is a celebration of our people’s enormous contributions to the United States. JAHM was first proclaimed by President George W. Bush in 2006 at the initiation of Senator Arlen Specter.
Standing in the Rose Garden, President Biden spoke about the ways our community has shaped this country: “Jewish artists and poets have helped define the American vision of liberty for millions of people who come to our shores. Jewish suffragettes and advocates have fought for women’s rights, and voting rights – every right we have. My whole career, every fight to increase civil rights and civil liberties has been led by Jewish community … Jewish scientists and engineers and doctors have led breakthroughs in innovation, technology, and medicine. Across government, Jewish Americans have proudly served our nation in uniform and elected and appointed office in embassies and civil service and in our nation’s highest courts.”
Although his remarks focused on the American Jewish community, the President also categorically rejected the ICC’s actions this week, called for Sinwar’s removal and aptly described Hamas as “butchers,” explicitly condemning the kidnappings, rapes and murders perpetrated by the terrorist regime. He declared his ongoing commitment to provide Israel with the resources it needs to defend itself against its enemies and promised to do everything he can to defend Jewish life in America against rising antisemitism.
While legitimate concerns have been raised about certain actions the administration has taken, it was an honor to have the opportunity to express our gratitude for the generous support we have received as well.
It was inspiring to be surrounded by hundreds of members of the Jewish community, our allies, elected officials and cabinet members. I was heartened to also stand amongst student leaders who have been advocating so courageously over the past many months on our college campuses.
I was invited to the White House as the guest of comedian Tiffany Haddish whose personal story is a magnificent example of what makes the Jewish American experience so special. Born to an Eritrean immigrant father and a native Angeleno mother with roots tracing back to African slaves, Haddish only discovered her father’s Jewish lineage during her teenage years.
At age 40, she fully embraced her Jewish identity by becoming a bat mitzvah, which Cantor Emma and I were honored to co-officiate. Over the past eight months, Tiffany has spoken out repeatedly in support of Israel and made her first-ever trip there this past February, visiting Hostage Square and meeting with families of those held captive in Gaza. Watching her speak with the President and Vice-President about the importance of continuing to fight for the return of the hostages while proudly wearing her Jewish star was another reminder of how unique and precious the Jewish American experience has been.
Following the President’s speech, I had the opportunity to introduce Tiffany to my former neighbors Rachel Goldberg and Jon Polin, whom we met while our family was living in Jerusalem. Jon told me that his son Hersh, for whose release we pray every single day, is a huge fan of comedy. God willing, Hersh will soon be able to enjoy hearing about his parents’ meeting with Tiffany when he is released from captivity and at last comes home.
I’ve studied Jewish history throughout my adult life. Never before have Jews lived in a time with a sovereign Jewish state whose closest ally is the most powerful nation in the world.
I’ve studied Jewish history throughout my adult life. Never before have Jews lived in a time with a sovereign Jewish state whose closest ally is the most powerful nation in the world, whose leaders have declared publicly on many occasions as President Biden did this past Monday afternoon: “My commitment to the safety of the Jewish people and the security of Israel and its right to exist as an independent Jewish state is ironclad.”
Jewish American Heritage Month gives us the opportunity to reflect on both the tremendous contributions we have made to this country as well as the extraordinary gifts this country has given us in return.
May God bless Israel and may God bless Israel’s greatest friend in the family of nations: the United States of America.
Rabbi Yoshi Zweiback is the Senior Rabbi of Stephen Wise Temple in Los Angeles, California.
