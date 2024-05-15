I Won’t Fund a Union That Marginalizes Jews

I’ve spent 15 years as a civil rights lawyer, standing up for tenants facing eviction and representing patients facing mental health challenges. I work as a public interest lawyer, representing poor and marginalized residents in Massachusetts. Then I became the marginalized one.
Not by a heartless landlord or faceless government bureaucracy, or because I’ve had a sudden financial downturn, but by my own union – a local branch of the United Auto Workers — because I’m Jewish and my connection to, and love for, the Jewish state of Israel is embedded in my Jewish identity.
The union, whose dues were deducted from my paycheck every month to fight for better wages, benefits, job security and working conditions for me and my colleagues – just like we fight for the similar interests of our clients – has become obsessed with having its utterly irrelevant voice “heard” in the maelstrom of opinions and commentary on the Israel/Hamas war.
The union’s hatred for Jews accumulated and found its ultimate expression in a virulently antisemitic resolution put to a membership vote in January on (you guessed it) a Saturday – the Jewish Sabbath, when religiously observant Jews like me could not make our voices heard.
In this resolution, there is no mention or acknowledgment of Hamas’ rape, kidnapping, burning, beheading, and murder of over 1,200 Israelis on Oct. 7. There is only a litany of accusations against Israel before Oct. 7 and a litany of accusations against Israel after Oct. 7. But Oct. 7 itself . . . it merited no specific condemnation. “Sick” is the word that comes to my mind.
Everything from wildly false accusations about Israel’s defense of its citizens to opposition to the very existence of the Jewish state itself all found expression and support in UAW Local 2320, the National Organization of Legal Services Workers.
Afterwards, anti-Israel and antisemitic invective came to permeate our union conversations, agenda, and actions. Our union emails and meetings hummed with hatred for Jewish self-determination and freedom.
These attacks on Israel aren’t just attacks on Israel. They are attacks on me; on my Jewish identity.
An essential element of Judaism is understanding the land of Israel as the Jewish ancestral homeland, a focus of Jewish religious observance, and the site of Jewish redemption. Wherever in the world Jews are, we pray facing Jerusalem. The expression “Next Year in Jerusalem” is recited at Passover and as the closing declaration of the Yom Kippur service. When the groom concludes the Jewish wedding ceremony by breaking a glass, he does so in memory of Jerusalem and swears not to “forget thee O Jerusalem.” Indeed, a significant number of Jewish religious obligations can only be performed in the land of Israel. All this is why, according to a 2020 Pew Research Center study, 80% of American Jews say caring about the state of Israel is an essential or important part of what being Jewish means to them.
So there was no way I wanted to be a part of my union’s anti-Zionist antisemitism, and I especially didn’t want to fund it.
The UAW’s collective bargaining agreement with my employer requires that all employees be union members, so it’s not as simple as me just opting out of the union. And as a union member who appreciated the things my union did for me when it focused on its core mission, I wouldn’t want it to be easy for someone to get the benefits of union representation without sharing the burden of participation and financial support.
For that reason, I really couldn’t avail myself of a provision of the National Labor Relations Act which allows members of a “religion, body, or sect which has historically held conscientious objections to joining or financially supporting labor organizations” the right to opt out of union membership or payment of union dues. Indeed, Jews played an enormous role in establishing the American labor movement.
On the other hand, exercising my right under a Supreme Court decision known as Beck to pay only that portion of my dues dedicated to core representation activities, like collective bargaining, would still mean that I am fundamentally funding the union that has declared itself opposed to my Jewish identity.
Fortunately, the Civil Rights Act of 1964 prohibits discrimination within unions and requires accommodation of a union member’s religious belief. This means, in practice, that while I cannot claim that my Jewish beliefs are opposed to unions generally (Judaism is not anti-union, and neither am I), I can object to particular union practices that so offend my religious beliefs that I simply cannot be compelled to fund this union at this time. As an accommodation, my money instead will go to a nonprofit charitable organization consistent with my religious beliefs – the Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law, which provided me with pro-bono legal advocacy so that I can continue to serve my marginalized clients while mitigating my own union’s marginalization of me. I still shoulder the same monthly financial burden as my dues-paying colleagues, but I no longer fund my own demonization.
Unions should not spend time, energy and their members’ money attacking their Jewish members’ fundamental identity. They should instead get back to the business of attacking low wages, inadequate benefits and miserly retirement plans. Focus on your job, so I can better do mine for the people counting on me.
Lisa Marshall is an attorney at South Coastal Counties Legal Services in Massachusetts and a member of the National Organization of Legal Services Workers, Local 2320 of the UAW.
I Won’t Fund a Union That Marginalizes Jews
Lisa Marshall
I’ve spent 15 years as a civil rights lawyer, standing up for tenants facing eviction and representing patients facing mental health challenges. I work as a public interest lawyer, representing poor and marginalized residents in Massachusetts. Then I became the marginalized one.
Not by a heartless landlord or faceless government bureaucracy, or because I’ve had a sudden financial downturn, but by my own union – a local branch of the United Auto Workers — because I’m Jewish and my connection to, and love for, the Jewish state of Israel is embedded in my Jewish identity.
The union, whose dues were deducted from my paycheck every month to fight for better wages, benefits, job security and working conditions for me and my colleagues – just like we fight for the similar interests of our clients – has become obsessed with having its utterly irrelevant voice “heard” in the maelstrom of opinions and commentary on the Israel/Hamas war.
The union’s hatred for Jews accumulated and found its ultimate expression in a virulently antisemitic resolution put to a membership vote in January on (you guessed it) a Saturday – the Jewish Sabbath, when religiously observant Jews like me could not make our voices heard.
In this resolution, there is no mention or acknowledgment of Hamas’ rape, kidnapping, burning, beheading, and murder of over 1,200 Israelis on Oct. 7. There is only a litany of accusations against Israel before Oct. 7 and a litany of accusations against Israel after Oct. 7. But Oct. 7 itself . . . it merited no specific condemnation. “Sick” is the word that comes to my mind.
Everything from wildly false accusations about Israel’s defense of its citizens to opposition to the very existence of the Jewish state itself all found expression and support in UAW Local 2320, the National Organization of Legal Services Workers.
Afterwards, anti-Israel and antisemitic invective came to permeate our union conversations, agenda, and actions. Our union emails and meetings hummed with hatred for Jewish self-determination and freedom.
These attacks on Israel aren’t just attacks on Israel. They are attacks on me; on my Jewish identity.
An essential element of Judaism is understanding the land of Israel as the Jewish ancestral homeland, a focus of Jewish religious observance, and the site of Jewish redemption. Wherever in the world Jews are, we pray facing Jerusalem. The expression “Next Year in Jerusalem” is recited at Passover and as the closing declaration of the Yom Kippur service. When the groom concludes the Jewish wedding ceremony by breaking a glass, he does so in memory of Jerusalem and swears not to “forget thee O Jerusalem.” Indeed, a significant number of Jewish religious obligations can only be performed in the land of Israel. All this is why, according to a 2020 Pew Research Center study, 80% of American Jews say caring about the state of Israel is an essential or important part of what being Jewish means to them.
So there was no way I wanted to be a part of my union’s anti-Zionist antisemitism, and I especially didn’t want to fund it.
The UAW’s collective bargaining agreement with my employer requires that all employees be union members, so it’s not as simple as me just opting out of the union. And as a union member who appreciated the things my union did for me when it focused on its core mission, I wouldn’t want it to be easy for someone to get the benefits of union representation without sharing the burden of participation and financial support.
For that reason, I really couldn’t avail myself of a provision of the National Labor Relations Act which allows members of a “religion, body, or sect which has historically held conscientious objections to joining or financially supporting labor organizations” the right to opt out of union membership or payment of union dues. Indeed, Jews played an enormous role in establishing the American labor movement.
On the other hand, exercising my right under a Supreme Court decision known as Beck to pay only that portion of my dues dedicated to core representation activities, like collective bargaining, would still mean that I am fundamentally funding the union that has declared itself opposed to my Jewish identity.
Fortunately, the Civil Rights Act of 1964 prohibits discrimination within unions and requires accommodation of a union member’s religious belief. This means, in practice, that while I cannot claim that my Jewish beliefs are opposed to unions generally (Judaism is not anti-union, and neither am I), I can object to particular union practices that so offend my religious beliefs that I simply cannot be compelled to fund this union at this time. As an accommodation, my money instead will go to a nonprofit charitable organization consistent with my religious beliefs – the Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law, which provided me with pro-bono legal advocacy so that I can continue to serve my marginalized clients while mitigating my own union’s marginalization of me. I still shoulder the same monthly financial burden as my dues-paying colleagues, but I no longer fund my own demonization.
Unions should not spend time, energy and their members’ money attacking their Jewish members’ fundamental identity. They should instead get back to the business of attacking low wages, inadequate benefits and miserly retirement plans. Focus on your job, so I can better do mine for the people counting on me.
Lisa Marshall is an attorney at South Coastal Counties Legal Services in Massachusetts and a member of the National Organization of Legal Services Workers, Local 2320 of the UAW.
Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.
Editor's Picks
Israel and the Internet Wars – A Professional Social Media Review
The Invisible Student: A Tale of Homelessness at UCLA and USC
What Ever Happened to the LA Times?
Who Are the Jews On Joe Biden’s Cabinet?
You’re Not a Bad Jewish Mom If Your Kid Wants Santa Claus to Come to Your House
No Labels: The Group Fighting for the Political Center
Latest Articles
The Elected Leaders Condemning Campus Antisemitism
A New Way to Fight Antisemitism: Welcoming Israelites into Our Tent
Jewish Comedians Shine at ‘Netflix Is a Joke’ Festival
Are We Ashkenormative or Ashkefardic?
Sick Jews
Rosner’s Domain | The Independence Day Litmus Test
Culture
Embracing the Heart of Giving: Voluntourism in San Luis Obispo
A Manifesto for Jewish Filmmakers
Matisyahu’s Concert
‘Mix-Mix’ Stage Show Depicts the Filipino Rescue of German Jews During the Holocaust
I Won’t Fund a Union That Marginalizes Jews
Unions should not spend time, energy and their members’ money attacking their Jewish members’ fundamental identity.
Confession of a ’60s Radical
Lies about Israel are being used to stir a new Marxist attack against our United States.
Do the Hard Thing
I urge you to take a look at the things you struggle with in life and conquer them head on.
Man Accused of Shooting Two LA Jewish Men to Enter Guilty Plea
Jaime Tran faces up to 40 years in prison.
Campus Watch May 15, 2024
A roundup of incidents, good and bad, happening on school campuses.
Hollywood
Spielberg Says Antisemitism Is “No Longer Lurking, But Standing Proud” Like 1930s Germany
Young Actress Juju Brener on Her “Hocus Pocus 2” Role
Behind the Scenes of “Jeopardy!” with Mayim Bialik
Podcasts
Modern (Orthodox) Dating ft. Mikey Greenblatt (@jewishvibes)
Chef Katie Chin: Heritage, Chinese Cooking and Chocolate-Raspberry Wontons
More news and opinions than at a
Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.
More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.