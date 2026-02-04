Lack of ‘Viewpoint Diversity’ in Academia is a Polite Way of Saying Conservatives Not Welcome

Much of what we hate about universities today can be traced to a conformist environment of leftist groupthink that iced out conservative voices.

Take the announcement of a new class this Spring at Princeton University titled, “Gender, Reproduction, and Genocide.” Per the syllabus, the course will “place Palestine at center, [and] we will situate Gaza within the comparative history of the Armenian genocide, the Holocaust, and genocide against Black and indigenous populations” and will “[explore] genocide through the analytic of gender, with a central focus on the ongoing genocide in Gaza.”

The course is blatant propaganda, but no one at Princeton will lift a finger because it conforms with leftist dogma. There are hundreds of similar examples of how higher education has been infiltrated by leftist ideology, but no one wants to come right out and say it.

So when they’re forced to recognize the problem, they hide behind polite, neutral-sounding language like “the need for greater viewpoint diversity.”

Strip out that elegant phrasing and you get a brutal reality, with recent polls showing that up to 95 percent of university faculty identify as Democrats.

“This left-leaning supermajority is responsible for rampant discrimination against non-left job seekers, both conservatives and moderates, and the trend is likely to worsen,” according to a 2023 report in The Independent Review titled, “The Hyperpoliticization of Higher Ed.”

In a December 2025 report, the Buckley Institute at Yale found that, among Yale undergraduate and law and management school faculty:

82.3 percent were registered Democrats or primarily supported Democrats.

15.4 percent were independents.

Only 2.3 percent were Republicans.

Twenty-seven out of 43 undergraduate departments had not a single Republican on the faculty.

A faculty survey published in the Harvard Crimson in 2022 found that only sixteen percent identified as “moderate” and 1.7% as “conservative.”

And a recent Georgetown study, as pointed out by law professor Johnathan Turley, found that only nine percent of professors at the top 50 law schools identify as conservative.

You get the picture. The problem is not just lack of viewpoint diversity. It’s lack of conservative voices.

This epic failure is getting lost amidst all the grand talk about free speech and academic freedom.

“The last two years have seen a dramatic increase in the scrutiny of free speech and academic freedom on university campuses,” Edward Yingling and Leslie Spencer write this month on the Princetonians for Free Speech site. “There has been important progress during this period that bolsters awareness of the importance of free speech and academic freedom principles.”

Yes, but free speech and academic freedom are meaningless if everybody thinks the same way.

American college students deserve better.

The “search for truth” that defines the great ideal of higher education shouldn’t be limited to one ideological bubble. The truth is a large canvas that comprises a multitude of voices. It’s outrageous that one even needs to point this out.

Groupthink inevitably leads to indoctrination, which inevitably leads to a distorted and corrosive national conversation. Until universities wake up to that truth, and start bringing in more conservative voices, the shameless propaganda we’re seeing in courses like “Gender and Genocide” will continue to proliferate.

The disease in academia today is not free speech; it’s speech for some but not for all.