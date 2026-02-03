When Something Moves You and You Can’t Move On

A choir of elderly folks are in a prison yard singing Bob Dylan’s “Forever Young” to a group of hardened convicts. The scene is from the film “Young@Heart,” a 2007 documentary that follows members of the chorus for seven weeks as they practice, perform, laugh, rush into emergency rooms, cry, get silly, and, above all, sing.

I’ve seen lots of great scenes in movies, but rarely one that has held me like that scene at the prison yard.

If communication is strongest with contrast, consider this contrast: A group of singers at the end of their lives singing to a group of convicts who must feel they have wasted their lives.

And the song? “Forever Young.”

It’s not just the obvious tears and goosebumps that the scene suggests. It’s more than that.

The scene seems to encapsulate life itself—the dreams, the regrets, the loves, the failures, the memories.

Perhaps the best way to feel it is to imagine hearing these lyrics as if you were one of the convicts:

May God bless and keep you always

May your wishes all come true

May you always do for others

And let others do for you

May you build a ladder to the stars

And climb on every rung

May you stay forever young

Forever young, forever young

May you stay forever young

May you grow up to be righteous

May you grow up to be true

May you always know the truth

And see the lights surrounding you

May you always be courageous

Stand upright and be strong

May you stay forever young

Forever young, forever young

May you stay forever young

May your hands always be busy

May your feet always be swift

May you have a strong foundation

When the winds of changes shift

May your heart always be joyful

May your song always be sung

May you stay forever young

Forever young, forever young

May you stay forever young

Everyone in that prison yard, every viewer watching the film, every elderly person singing, knows all too well that the word “forever” doesn’t really exist.

To stay “forever young” is not a literal prophecy as much as a suggestion for how to lead a life that always ends.

On one side of that prison yard was a group of elderly singers, most of them in their 80s, some approaching hospice care, trying to squeeze every ounce of life they had left.

On the other side were convicts probably wondering what kind of life they had left to squeeze.

That contrast moved me to no end.

When I watch something that moves me like this, I usually talk about it, analyze it, and then move on. But I’m finding it hard to move on from that prison scene.

Maybe it’s not just the meaning; it’s also gratitude.

In these upside-down times, when it’s hard to tell what’s artificial and what’s human, I’m grateful there are still things that are so moving, so human, they make me want to stay still and write about them.