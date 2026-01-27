‘Never Forget’ How Jews Responded to the Holocaust

In his new book, “Pass the Trauma, Please,” Todd Diamond chronicles how his now-95-year-old father finally opened up about his Holocaust survival over 70 years later, unsurprisingly, over Chinese food.

Todd’s father, who David describes as a cross between Mel Brooks and Larry David, told him: “Son, if you’re going to write my story, go easy on the horrors. Remember, you’re no Elie Wiesel. You’re an ad guy. So do what you always do to make people buy things, put in some jokes.”

This is not a review of the book (that will come soon), but a reminder that when some people remember the Holocaust, they don’t limit themselves to the unspeakable horror of this eternal tragedy. Some also try to remember to laugh. Diamond doesn’t downplay the darkness in his book; rather, he shows how some Jews used dark comedy as a means of survival.

As we commemorate International Holocaust Remembrance Day, it’s worth remembering not only how Jews died but also how Jews responded: not by wallowing in victimhood but by building and thriving.

It’s worth remembering how Jews had the strength, courage and will to stand up and create a golden age for American Jewry.

Of course this is hardly news. Anyone can Google “Jewish contributions to America past 80 years” and spend several hours absorbing one of the great chapters in Jewish history. Thanks to America’s tradition of a free press, these enormous Jewish contributions have been out in the open, whether in the fields of science, culture, literature, academia, social justice and countless more.

With the recent rise in antisemitism, however, this golden chapter can easily be forgotten. It would be a shame if we allowed the bad news of current events to smother the good news about Jews that continues to this day, both in America and in the miracle of Israel.

Ignorance about the Holocaust is a serious issue. The cries of “never forget” must never stop.

But here’s my wish for Holocaust Remembrance: Just as we remember the Jews who perished, let’s also remember the Jews who stood up and rebuilt.

Including those who found time to laugh.