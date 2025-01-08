fbpx
ADVERTISE
pick up locations
donate

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.

As I Freeze in Montreal, I Watch My City Burn

[additional-authors]
Picture of David Suissa

David Suissa

January 8, 2025
Apu Gomes/Getty Images

As I sit here in my mother’s living room in deep-winter Montreal, in the midst of freezing temperatures and a snowstorm that brings back childhood memories, I’m watching my beloved Los Angeles burn.

Again, I’m stuck between my mind and my heart.

My heart is texting friends to see how they are doing, and following every detail of this tragic inferno unfolding at the speed of howling winds.

My mind pesters me to think straight and report the story for our readers, and ask our reporters to look for personal stories and testimonials.

In the meantime, as the heart and mind compete for my attention, I can’t help thinking that the freezing winds that cut my face the other night in Montreal are the same winds that are emblazing my friends in Los Angeles.

Who knew that a freezing snowstorm could ever look like paradise.

Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.

Editor's Picks

Latest Articles

Culture

More in Culture

Hashem Can Do Anything

January 7, 2025

Hashem has the power to do anything for you. You just have to open your heart to all the miraculous possibilities. 

The Peacock

January 7, 2025

The feeling of being able to support yourself should not be taken for granted. Being able to buy this for my parents with my money was one of my happiest and proudest days.

Israel Goes All In on PR

January 7, 2025

The international condemnation that Israel has faced since last Oct. 7 has convinced at least one smart Israeli leader that the lack of a meaningful public advocacy strategy is no longer acceptable.

Antisemitism is More Stupid Than Cool

January 7, 2025

The thousands of Jew haters and useful idiots that have marched like hysterical robots spewing primal melodies around choice lyrics like “globalize the intifada” may be a lot of things. Stupid, boring, insufferable — yes. Cool — certainly not.

Hollywood

More in Hollywood

Podcasts

More in Podcasts

More news and opinions than at a
Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.
© Copyright 2025 Tribe Media Corp • Powered by Lightdrop

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.