The Last Five Minutes of Our Lives

This is the time of year to reflect, to repent, to ask for forgiveness.

But wait. Didn’t we already do this last year, and the year before, and the year before that?

If we keep repenting year after year, and asking for forgiveness year after year, shouldn’t we get to a point where we no longer need to?

Shouldn’t the lessons be internalized so we don’t repeat the same mistakes?

Said another way, why do we keep messing up?

One reason, I’d like to suggest, is that we’re so madly in love with being right.

Being right can hypnotize us. It can bring out our worst. It feels so good to be right we can easily forget to do what’s right. In that self-righteous state, it’s a small step to lash out at others, even at those we love.

If you think your parent or sibling or child or spouse or friend has wronged you, and you think you’re 100 percent right, it’s not that hard or shocking to lose your cool and hurt their feelings in return.

The drug of being right, in other words, can trump even love. It also makes us lose sight of the big picture.

What is the biggest picture of life? It is those last few minutes before we go.

At that moment, everything comes into focus. The most crucial lessons, the most essential truths, shine most brightly when we ponder the final minutes of life.

In those final minutes of your mother’s life, for example, how much will it matter that you were right and she was wrong when you got into that argument five months ago?

We don’t often ponder the final moments of someone else’s life– we’re better at pondering our own. We know the cliches: our lives are precious, we can’t waste a minute, we must look for meaning, and so on.

As David Brooks has written, do we want to live for our resumes or for our funerals? What do we want people to say about us after we go– that we were great in business or that we were great in life?

But this is always about our lives, about our funerals.

What about the lives and funerals of those around us? There is equal value, I would say, in pondering those other funerals. It is other people, after all, who create the lifeblood of our lives: our relationships.

Asking for forgiveness is about relationships. Falling in love is about relationships. Creating partnerships is about relationships. Indeed everything of real value in our lives revolves around relationships.

Relationships are so essential that when we hurt someone, one of the lessons of the High Holy Days is that not even God can forgive us. It is only the person we hurt.

Why do we hurt people, year after year, Rosh Hashanah after Rosh Hashanah? Maybe one reason is because we’re so intoxicated by that addictive feeling of being right.

It’s easy to be humble when we’re wrong; it’s a lot harder when we’re right. In the throes of our everyday lives, when the stresses of current events clash with the stresses of our own problems, who can think of being humble?

When we seek certainty, who’s got time for humility?

When we’re winning an argument, who’s got time to think of that person who’s losing? That person we may have hurt?

There is, we all know, one time when we are sure to think of that other person: when they’re on their death bed.

In those final minutes, it is only the relationship that will matter, not whether we were ever right or wrong. In those final breaths, humility will find us, whether we want it or not.

If we can transport those last moments of life to our lives today, we’ll be more forgiving throughout the year and less likely to hurt others. Instead of the satisfaction of being right, we will nurture the virtue of being humble.

So when we get to Rosh Hashanah, we’ll no longer be thinking of asking for forgiveness but to savor every minute with those we love.

Shana Tova.