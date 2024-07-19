What Price Are We Paying for Biden’s Mental Decline?

The issue of President Joe Biden’s mental decline is no longer an opinion or a rumor. It’s a hard fact. Even his most fervent supporters have concluded, after his dismal debate performance, that he is unfit to run his campaign and are pleading with him to get out of the race.

But if he’s mentally unfit to run a campaign, why is he not mentally unfit to run a country?

I get that the top priority of Democrats is to find a candidate who can beat Trump in November, but what about the interest of the country until then?

For that matter, why are we not asking what price the country has paid and is paying for Biden’s obvious decline?

One hot issue that comes to mind is how Biden has dealt with Iran, the world’s #1 sponsor of terror.

We know that in September of last year, Biden unfroze $6 billion in Iranian oil revenues as part of a prisoner swap deal. We also know that since then, Iran has been accelerating its attacks on the U.S. and Israel through its proxies in Lebanon, Gaza, Yemen, Syria and Iraq.

And now we learn that the mullahs have brought their horror show to the Great Satan, America.

According to a July 9 statement from Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines:

“Iran is becoming increasingly aggressive in their foreign influence efforts, seeking to stoke discord and undermine confidence in our democratic institutions, as we have seen them do in the past, including in prior election cycles. They continue to adapt their cyber and influence activities, using social media platforms and issuing threats. It is likely they will continue to rely on their intelligence services in these efforts, as well as Iran-based online influencers, to promote their narratives.”

And just as Iran has been accelerating its attacks on Israel, it is now accelerating its attacks on American Jews:

“In recent weeks, Iranian government actors have sought to opportunistically take advantage of ongoing protests regarding the war in Gaza, using a playbook we’ve seen other actors use over the years,” according to the July 9 statement. “We have observed actors tied to Iran’s government posing as activists online, seeking to encourage protests, and even providing financial support to protesters.”

It’d be irresponsible not to connect the dots: Biden unfreezes $9 billion to a terror regime and that regime doubles down on what it does best—wreak havoc, especially against Israel and the Jews.

Would a fully present president Biden have shown such deference and generosity to such an evil player? It’s hard to say. But Biden’s reaction to the assassination attempt against Donald Trump gives us a clue.

“The idea, the idea that there’s political violence or violence in America like this, is just unheard of. It’s not appropriate,” the president said.

But Mr. President, do you not see the kind of political violence Iran is sowing right here in America, under your very nose, as reported by your own Director of National Intelligence?

It’s conceivable that a sharper Biden would have realized the obvious truth that political violence in America is hardly “unheard of,” and would have been much tougher with Iran. But beyond Iran, are there other examples of the possible impact of his mental decline? What other decisions were compromised by his cognitive state? The withdrawal from Afghanistan?

This is a democracy— our leaders report to us. We have the right and even the duty to ask these difficult questions and demand accountability. Ultimately, we are the ones who bear the consequences of these executive decisions.

I feel for Biden. The man’s got the hardest job in the world. But his own people are telling us he’s not fit to run for office.

Why do they think he’s fit to run our country?