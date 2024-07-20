From Unity to Meltdown: How 18 Seconds of Cringe May Change American History

The televised moment that may change American history lasted only 18 seconds. It was the first and most troubling sign that something was seriously off with President Joe Biden.

About 12 minutes into his June 27 debate with Donald Trump, the president began answering a question on the national debt and veered off into a rambling, halting and incoherent word salad on health care: “making sure that we’re able to make every single solitary person eligible for what I’ve been able to do with…with the Covid…excuse me, with dealing with…everything we have to do with [extended pause]…look, if…we finally beat Medicare.”

There were other stumbles throughout the night, but that one was arguably the cringiest, perhaps the first time in years Democrats suddenly felt vulnerable.

It’s been a long time since anyone associated Democrats with the word “vulnerable.” Indeed, ever since America’s #1 blowhard announced his entry into the presidential race, Democrats and their media supporters have feasted on his verbal vomit. Bashing Trump was the gift that kept on giving. Unlike most politicians who never tell you what they really think, this guy went overboard in the other direction.

For more than eight years, Democrats were united in their hatred of Trump, spoiled by the constant ammunition Trump himself would provide. Bashing Trump became so easy it turned into a kind of shorthand— “fine people on both sides,” “drink bleach,” “January 6,” “destroy democracy,” and so on.

Inevitably, this simple Trump-bashing blueprint for success made Democrats complacent. Why look inward when you can just keep the spotlight on someone who’s such a serious threat to democracy?

After failing to take Trump down when he barely beat Hillary Clinton in 2016, instead of doing any soul searching, the Dems doubled down on their Trump-bashing blueprint. Even after they regained the White House in 2020 under Joe Biden, the blueprint still ruled. Trump was a convenient threat that had to be crushed in the service of keeping the Dems united and in power.

But in their zeal to crush that threat, the Dems got sloppy. They ignored and covered up an even more lethal threat brewing in their midst: a president in mental decline.

I have no doubt some smart Democratic operators saw this ticking time bomb early on and tried to ring the alarm. After all, Biden had promised to be a one-term president—the man who would boot Trump out of the White House and set the stage for a new generation of Democratic leaders.

A few things happened along the way, however, to change the dynamics. The Dems did surprisingly well in the 2022 midterms against Trump-supported candidates. Trump himself was mired in criminal indictments that promised to suck up most of his time and financial resources during the election campaign, and maybe even land him in jail.

The Dems saw a vulnerable Trump imploding in a legal morass and got cocky. They figured there was no need to look too closely at their own budding implosion of a frailer-than-ever president.

The signs of Biden’s mental and physical decline were there for years, of course, but the Dems and their media enablers became expert at covering them up. The problem is that the very notion of decline means it gets harder and harder to cover up. But even as it got harder, they could always count on an opponent who was in worse shape. When Trump was convicted of 34 felony counts in a New York courtroom less than two months ago, Biden and Co. were emboldened to continue with their Trump-focused blueprint.

Trump had hit rock bottom. He was due for sentencing right before his convention in Milwaukee. How much support can a convicted felon, an insurrectionist and an incorrigible huckster ever get? As long as the Dems kept the klieg lights squarely on the man many called Hitler, they saw little risk in continuing to cover up the mental state of their candidate, the leader of the free world.

It might have worked. We’ll never know.

Here’s what we do know: Biden and his team decided to have an early debate with Trump to boost their poll numbers and show the nation he was ready to take down the Trumpster once again. But this wasn’t 2020; it was 2024.

With more than 50 million people watching, the debate blew up in their face. In those 18 seconds of cringe, the Democrats suddenly went from a party of unity to a party of chaos. With their own convention only two months away, they were stuck with a weak candidate who was now widely exposed and likely to put Trump back in the White House, their worst nightmare.

Meanwhile, everything started turning up roses for Trump. Even though he was his typical bombastic and lying self at the debate, the optics of a confident Trump next to a weak and fumbling Biden gave him an image boost and shifted the spotlight, for once, on his opponent. Then the Supreme Court announced a favorable ruling on presidential immunity that effectively delayed his trials until after the election.

As if that weren’t enough, he dodged an assassin’s bullet on July 13 that attracted widespread sympathy and turned him into a budding folk hero. Even his biggest detractors had to admit that this man could take a punch. After years of taking endless hits, including a lawfare campaign that would have destroyed any mortal, the man was miraculously still standing.

How many nasty hits did he take?

“If the accused had been a terrorist or hardened criminal,” Andy McCarthy wrote in NRO, “Democrats and their legal- and media-elite allies would have wailed endlessly at the scandal of simultaneously indicting the same person in four complex cases, in courthouses a thousand miles from one another; at the expectation that such a defendant could navigate the complications, comb the discovery, litigate pretrial motions, prepare competent defenses, and endure four trials — all on or before a date chosen for political rather than law-enforcement reasons. And that, even as activist civil lawyers aligned with the prosecutors were concurrently suing the defendant for every penny he was worth — and expecting him to find time for those trials, too. Yet, that is exactly the burden imposed on Trump.”

Have we ever seen such a stunning comeback and turnaround in U.S. political history?

Less than two months ago, Trump was a convicted felon drowning in legal hell who risked being sentenced to jail before his convention. Meanwhile, his opponents were raising $30 million at a star-studded Hollywood dinner, secure in knowing they could never lose to a convicted felon.

Today, Trump is riding high as the ultimate survivor on top of a united party, while Biden is recovering from Covid and teetering on top of a party eager to oust him.

Wait. It gets worse.

Even if Biden agrees to step aside, which is far from a sure thing, the road to finding a new candidate at this late stage is so complicated it only promises more internal strife among Democrats.

There’s a camp in favor of naming Vice President Kamala Harris as the candidate, while another camp favors opening up the process to other candidates. Either way, with their Chicago convention only a few weeks away, it’s a divisive mess that is likely to get messier and more divisive.

Democrats now find themselves in the surreal position where instead of talking about Trump, they’re forced to talk about themselves. It’s like a drug addict who goes cold turkey. The Dems are desperate to jump back into full-time Trump-bashing mode, but how can they do that if they don’t even have a candidate they like?

It’s not as if they’re not trying. You can see the occasional op-eds bashing Trump and the fundraising emails reminding us that he’s the ultimate threat to our democracy. But the bashing doesn’t have the verve and mojo it once had. You can feel the wavering, vulnerable hand. It reminds me of the cowboy in a duel who runs out of bullets and in desperation throws the gun at his opponent.

Following a long period when Trump united them, the Democrats are living through a political meltdown that is painful to watch. They spent years looking through a window with Trump as their juicy target; now they’re looking at a mirror where the target is one of their own.

If they lose in November, they shouldn’t blame the 18 seconds of cringe when their man confirmed he was too old and unfit for the job.

They should blame instead the 18 months when they chose to hide the truth in the hope that big, bad Trump would save them once again.