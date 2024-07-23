With Its Ruling Against Israel, ICJ Makes Conflict Resolution Impossible

If you support a resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the last thing you want to do is claim that the occupation is illegal, which is what the international community has been doing for years.

The latest example is the advisory opinion released last week by the International Court of Justice (ICJ), stating that “the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territory is illegal under international law,” and that Israel is “obliged to bring an end to its presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory as rapidly as possible.”

This is exactly the kind of statement that guarantees you’ll never get a deal between the parties.

Regardless of how one might feel about the conflict or the law, it’s just common sense: If you frame the Israelis as land thieves whose only obligation is to get out as soon as possible, what is there to negotiate?

This is why negotiations have always formed the core of the conflict’s resolution, as the ICJ well knows.

As legal expert Avi Bell reminds us in JNS, the ICJ’s action “ignores the fact that both the Palestinian leadership and Israel are committed in the Oslo Accords to negotiate between them the permanent status of the territories,” and that “this internationally recognized commitment to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict by negotiation, rather than by an imposed political diktat by a UN kangaroo court, has been endorsed in tens of resolutions of the UN itself and countersigned by the leaders of the international community.”

In other words, if the ICJ wants to reaffirm international law, it ought to first reaffirm the international resolutions urging the sides to negotiate.

But when those negotiations do happen, Israel must have something to offer. A thief has nothing to offer. A thief is only obligated to return stolen goods.

It’s no wonder Palestinians have shown such a chronic contempt for the very idea of negotiations: Idiotic bodies like the ICJ have been telling them for years that from their end, there’s nothing to negotiate. Israel must give back the stolen land at once.

Needless to say, there’s a huge difference between “giving back” and “giving up.”

Indeed, if the international community were serious about conflict resolution, it would make the opposite case it is making now. It would argue that the occupation is not illegal under international law and that Israel has legal rights to the land.

In fact, one might be surprised to learn that unlike the anti-Israel brainwashing that floods the public discourse, there’s a genuine case to be made for Israel’s rights to that disputed land.

“Under international law, occupation occurs when a country takes over the sovereign territory of another country,” Eugene Kontorovich, professor at George Mason University Scalia Law School, writes. “But the West Bank was never part of Jordan, which seized it in 1949 and ethnically cleansed its entire Jewish population. Nor was it ever the site of an Arab Palestinian state.”

Moreover, Kontorovich writes, “a country cannot occupy territory to which it has sovereign title, and Israel has the strongest claim to the land. International law holds that a new country inherits the borders of the prior geopolitical unit in that territory. Israel was preceded by the League of Nations Mandate for Palestine, whose borders included the West Bank.” This principle, he adds, “has been applied everywhere from Syria and Lebanon to post-Soviet Russia and Ukraine.”

There’s plenty more:

“Even if there were an occupation, the notion that it creates an impermeable demographic bubble around the territory—no Jew can move in—has no basis in the history or application of the Fourth Geneva Convention. Almost every prolonged occupation since 1949—from the Allies’ 40-year administration of West Berlin to Turkey’s 2016 occupation of northern Syria—has seen population movement into the occupied territory. In none of these cases has the U.S., or the United Nations, ever claimed a violation of this Geneva Convention provision.”

Whether one agrees with this case or not is not the point. The point is that the stronger one makes a case for Israel’s rights to the land, the more Israel will have something to “give up,” the more Palestinians will have an incentive to negotiate and compromise.

Until then, peace processors will continue to reinforce the definition of insanity—repeating the same actions over and over again and hoping for a different outcome.

Of course, given that their desired outcome is often to single out and vilify Israel, these self-righteous processors must think that accusing the country of being land thieves is anything but insane.

Who pays the ultimate the price for this blatant discrimination against the world’s only Jewish state? At the top of the list are the Palestinian people, whose corrupt leaders have kept them stuck in the misery of permanent victimhood.