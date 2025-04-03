fbpx
Print Issue: Our Man in the Gulf | April 4, 2025

Rabbi Abraham Cooper of the Simon Wiesenthal Center has been traveling to the Arab Gulf states for years, building interfaith relationships to "outlast the storms." He talks to The Journal about his hopes for the future.
Picture of Jewish Journal Staff

Jewish Journal Staff

April 3, 2025

The Many Joys of Matzah Making

April 3, 2025

Not only do the students — ages 5 to 12 — learn the art of matzah making, they are entertained with a short play about the story of The Exodus.

