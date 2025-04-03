Print Issue: Our Man in the Gulf | April 4, 2025
Rabbi Abraham Cooper of the Simon Wiesenthal Center has been traveling to the Arab Gulf states for years, building interfaith relationships to “outlast the storms.” He talks to The Journal about his hopes for the future.
Rabbis of LA | Rabbi Lebhar Bridges the Moroccan and Ashkenazi Worlds
As for keeping Moroccan traditions alive in an Ashkenazi world, “I would say the meat-and-potatoes are the same, but the spices are a little bit different,” he said.
Noa Tishby Announces ‘Voices of Oct. 7’ College Tour
Freed hostage Moran Stella Yanai and Nova survivor Noam Ben David joined her on stage after her opening remarks.
Black-Jewish Alliance to be Celebrated at ‘Soulful Seder’
The seder, open to everyone, is expected to draw approximately 200 attendees, including African-American Jews, elected officials and community leaders.
The Many Joys of Matzah Making
Not only do the students — ages 5 to 12 — learn the art of matzah making, they are entertained with a short play about the story of The Exodus.