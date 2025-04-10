Print Issue: A Women’s Seder | April 11, 2025
Culture
Amid Ethnic Studies Debate, AJU Offers New Course Centering Jewish-American Voices
American Jewish University (AJU) believes it can offer a unique resource to support school districts and educators and guard against antisemitism while maintaining the goal of ethnic studies.
Recustom Site Offers DIY Haggadahs
A nonprofit, Recustom describes its mission as supporting and “helping people create, adapt, and explore Jewish rituals” on their own terms.
Passover After the Fires: Two Rabbis Reflect
Ahead of Passover, Rabbi Jill Gold Wright is thinking about ways the holiday feels different this year.
4ish Questions About Vegan Seder
Jewish Vegan Life (JVL) launched in 2020 with a mission to empower people to live out their best Jewish values by bridging ancient Jewish wisdom with modern and ethical food choices.
New ICC Poll Shows Strong Support for Defunding Colleges Over Antisemitism, Deporting Anti-Israel Activists
It also revealed that 83% of Americans affirm Israel’s right to take military action against Hamas to rescue hostages, compel meaningful negotiations and disarm the terrorist group.