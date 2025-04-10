fbpx
Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.

Print Issue: A Women’s Seder | April 11, 2025

Hineini, "We are fully present," honoring important and pivotal women in the formation of our history, role models of values and action, inspirational human beings who helped to shape the narrative of our past, transforming their darkness and redeeming their exile.
Jewish Journal Staff

April 10, 2025

Recustom Site Offers DIY Haggadahs

April 10, 2025

A nonprofit, Recustom describes its mission as supporting and “helping people create, adapt, and explore Jewish rituals” on their own terms.

4ish Questions About Vegan Seder

April 10, 2025

Jewish Vegan Life (JVL) launched in 2020 with a mission to empower people to live out their best Jewish values by bridging ancient Jewish wisdom with modern and ethical food choices.

