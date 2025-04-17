Print Issue: From the River to the Campus | April 18, 2025
How the Arab-Israeli conflict was shipped to the West while casting the Jew as villain. An analysis and a response.
Sephardic Torah from the Holy Land | A Mimouna Prayer for Peace
While I taste the butter-filled date and honey-drizzled mofleta, I will pray that this beautiful Land of Israel, and all of its inhabitants from all faiths, be blessed with the sweetness of peace.
‘Goodbye, Tahrir Square’: Revisiting a Lost Jewish Childhood in Egypt
Against the backdrop of today’s ongoing conflicts and refugee crises in the Middle East, the book offers a deeply relevant perspective on exile, resilience and the echoes of history.
Unraveling the Secrets of the Dead Sea Scrolls: A Fascinating Lecture by Tyler Jarvis
Several upcoming lectures will explore the Dead Sea Scrolls in greater depth.
One of America’s Best Investments – U.S. Military Aid to Israel
No other recipient of U.S. aid matches Israel’s record of delivering measurable, lasting value to America.