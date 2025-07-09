Welcome to the 2026 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest … in Tehran

America is one year away from the 250th anniversary of our Independence. At 249, America remains the greatest experiment in human freedom the world has ever known. Economically, United States stock markets continue to overcome setbacks to reach higher highs. Politically, protesters have complete freedom to peacefully protest without consequences. The target of “No Kings” protests is hardly a king at all. All his horses and men cannot defeat adverse judicial rulings, although he sometimes wins on appeal. Screaming oppression at the top of one’s lungs remains legal. Religiously, Jews, Christians and others, including atheists, have had complete freedom since America’s founding. Culinarily, Americans have enough money to enjoy heaping doses of our four food groups of pizza, burgers, hot dogs, and on Tuesdays, tacos.

So much is right with America. This nation is so great that citizens who constantly complain about her refuse to leave. People everywhere risk their lives to enter America. New entrants often weep with joy upon becoming American citizens. Even those burning our flag and violating our laws enjoy our legal system that makes deportation difficult.

Every person who obeys basic universal life laws deserves liberty. 1860s Americans fought a bloody Civil War. Slavery was abolished and black people successfully fought for their full civil rights. In the 1920s, women achieved the ultimate equality of suffrage. In 2015, gay Americans received full equal rights including marriage.

While America truly remains the greatest, most prosperous and freest nation on earth, one lingering issue remains. What if all 8 billion of God’s human creations could be free?

Picture life in Iran on July Fourth, 2026. Ten men gather for the first annual Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest in Tehran. Kosher hot dogs are provided for Jewish contestants and Muslim competitors requiring Halal-approved meat. A young Muslim man wins the contest as 10,000 cheering Iranian citizens beg him for selfies and autographs. He receives a congratulatory phone call from the democratically elected Iranian president.

The young man then receives a second and more important phone call that changes his life forever. American hot dog eating champion Joey Chestnut is on the line. Chestnut congratulates the young man for eating 55 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes. The young Muslim man fights back tears of joy. He has Chestnut’s picture on his bedroom wall and knows that Chestnut has the world record of 76 hot dogs and buns. The young man vows to reach 80 in 2027, with Chestnut’s full encouragement.

The Nathan’s event is followed by interfaith women’s basketball games and tennis matches. The Jewish and Muslim female competitors are wearing Caitlin Clark and Diana Taurasi T-shirts. A lesbian couple are wearing T-shirts of Billie Jean King and Martina Navratilova.

Blaring rock music plays at the postgame celebrations. All champions are given pink houses as an Iranian rock star sings an altered version of John Cougar Mellencamp’s “Ain’t that Iran-Yeah? For you and me.”

Vendor booths are everywhere with people selling everything from clothing to beauty products. Politicians hand out literature inviting people to various events to discuss the 2027 elections. Iranians gather around tables to debate supply-side tax cuts, Iranian stock market regulations, and animal rights. Rather than get shot for expressing opinions, the losing debaters do shots as everyone cheers them on.

Television executives watch all of these activities looking for personalities to appear on Iranian versions of “Sportscenter,” “The View,” “The Kardashians,” “Duck Dynasty,” and “Crossfire.”

This is possible. It takes regime change. Americans took the plunge in 1776 and broke free. Now it’s the turn of the Iranian people. The mullahs want them subjugated. God wants us all to be free.

Go with God. Stand up. The price of freedom is worth the benefits.

With God’s help, Iranians helping themselves, and other anonymous unmentioned external global help, that young Muslim man in 2026 will give Joey Chestnut a run for his money.

Eric Golub is a retired stockbrokerage and oil professional living in Los Angeles.