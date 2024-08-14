Cookies, Whiskey and Unshakeable Faith: How Some of the Wisest Jews are Comforting Themselves Today (Part One)

Did Jews invent Xanax? If not, perhaps we should have.

Today, I know very few Jews who do not experience a daily torrent of worry over the totality of Israel’s existence, in light of some of the biggest threats that enemies such as Hezbollah and the Islamic Republic of Iran have ever made against the Jewish state (not to mention the ticking time bomb that characterizes the West Bank).

I decided that one of the best ways to seek comfort at this moment of treacherous unknown was to ask some of the best Jewish minds around the world for some words of relief. I wanted to know their inner monologue — what they tell themselves at precisely the moment when their fears regarding Israel reemerge.

Their words left me in tears, but for a good reason. And that included an unforgettable prayer that was offered by an Emmy and Golden Globe-winning television writer (David Sacks). Here are some of their powerful responses to the millennia-old Jewish challenge of taming our biggest fears:

“Jewish history tells us two things. The first is that [an] unimaginable catastrophe is possible. The second is that the Jewish people can survive any disaster. Israelis are mindful of both those two truths and that gives a hard edge to Israeli resilience. Even as we know that excruciating times are still ahead of us, we also know that we’ll pull through. That’s what I would call a uniquely Israeli form of optimism.”

—Yossi Klein Halevi, American-Israeli author and journalist (Twitter/X: @YKleinHalevi)

“It’s normal to feel fear when you are being threatened with annihilation. Our human bodies automatically will respond with fight, flight, or freeze. But I look around Israel, this wondrous, reality-defying country, and our ancient, innovative, scrappy, stubborn, and dedicated people, and realize that Jews living in their indigenous homeland after thousands of years — is nothing short of a miracle. There is no conflict in feeling fear and hope at the same time. But ultimately, God has given us everything we need: Strong army, allies, and faith that He is always alongside us — the defender of Israel never sleeps.”

—Shira Lankin Sheps, MSW, published author, workshop facilitator, photojournalist, clinical editor, and the Executive Director of The SHVILLI Center, which helps process Jewish thoughts and feelings, and finds well-being in daily practice.

“I always draw on two elements: The resilience of the Jewish spirit, and our deep emunah and belief that the Jewish nation will be able to overcome any and all challenges that threaten our survival. The Jews have survived, prevailed and flourished under dire circumstances for thousands of years, even when the IDF did not exist. I attribute that to our indomitable Jewish spirit. A spirit, a calling deep inside every Jew of a strong collective mutual responsibility to each other. This was seen so clearly when worldwide Jewry rushed to Israel’s aid with an outpouring of love after Oct. 7, giving in every way, reaffirming once again, that every Jew needs to know they are not alone.”

—Israel Bachar, Consul General of Israel to the Southwestern United States (Bachar served in Israel’s elite Golani Brigade in Gaza in the 1990s)

“I’ve always believed in divine order — that everything happens for a reason. But witnessing the repeated carnage of Oct. 7 caused by barbaric terrorists makes me question that faith. So, when divine order falters, I turn to geopolitical order. The Abraham Accords and other normalization deals have shown us that the future of the region can be promising.

“Moderate Muslim states are normalizing relations with Israel, recognizing threats from entities like Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis just as much as Israel does. They, too, want to stop these forces from crossing their borders. Despite what we are seeing on our college campuses, regional partners see two clear sides — pro-terror or anti-terror. This regional consensus could lead to a future of peace and stability once radicalism is eradicated.”

—Lisa Daftari, journalist, foreign policy/national security expert, editor-in-chief at The Foreign Desk and a regular TV/radio commentator.

“In the morning prayers we ask G-d to ‘Sanctify Your name through those who sanctify Your name.’ By that we mean [that] G-d, Your name, ‘G-d’, is linked to us, and our name is linked to You. And what happens to us is a reflection of You. And so please G-d, save us so that Your name is magnified in the world. Because when people see the miracles that You make on behalf of the Jewish people, they’ll see that there is no power other than You in the entire world. And Your name will be made greater. So, G-d, sanctify Your name through Your people, Israel, who sanctify You, by granting us miracles and Divine protection. Amen.”

—David Sacks, Podcast Host, “Spiritual Tools for an Outrageous World”

“We don’t often think about it this way, but if you really stop and analyze some of the holidays that we all celebrate, including Purim, for example, I think you will realize that everything will be okay.

“We celebrate Purim, we drink, we get dressed up, we eat, but how many of us really think about the fact that Purim was the near genocide of the Jewish people? Achashverosh, he wasn’t just another king; he was the ruler of the world, of 127 countries. And he agreed to annihilate us.

“At the time, if I had told you that we would one day celebrate, you would have thought that is possibly the most insensitive thing I can say, given the circumstances. The same is true, of course, of all of our holidays, including Hanukkah. We were not winning that war.

“There was no way we were winning that war, and yet here we are. So when we say Am Yisrael Chai, we have to understand that it is not just an empty phrase, but it is a historical reality, and a reality that has always been and will always be.

“How many Babylonians do you know? The bottom line is, we will get through this, as we’ve gotten through all of our hardships, and we will come out stronger on the other side.

“We will dance again.”

—Hillel Fuld, tech columnist and Israel advocate (Hillelfuld.com)

I received so many profound responses that I decided to dedicate two columns to words of comfort and strength from Jews worldwide. Next week’s column will feature insights from Israeli leaders such as Natan Sharansky, the wisdom of rabbis such as Daniel Bouskila and David Wolpe, and touching insights from authors such as Sarah Tuttle-Singer, who lives in Israel and admits that when anxious, she resorts to whiskey and chocolate cookies on more than one occasion.

Until next time. May this be a week of safety, positive decrees and tremendous peace.

Tabby Refael is an award-winning writer, speaker and weekly columnist for The Jewish Journal of Greater Los Angeles. Follow her on X and Instagram @TabbyRefael.