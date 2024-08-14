Reaching Outside the Bubble

The Jewish community is constantly asking itself, “How can we reach outside the bubble?” This is especially pertinent post-Oct. 7. We wonder, “Are we living in a vacuum? Are people who aren’t Jewish receiving our messages? Are we having any sort of effect on the outside world?”

Sometimes, it seems like a losing battle. No matter what, when Jews post on social media, they receive tons of hate from real people and bots. There are calculated campaigns to ban content that is pro-Israel, and antisemitic voices are often amplified. Many reporters at mainstream media outlets have been putting out misinformation about Israel and the Jewish people.

It can feel like we are talking amongst ourselves, but we are not changing the narrative or connecting with others outside of our small Jewish circle.

But that’s wrong. I’ve seen it with my own eyes.

Just recently, a colleague I used to work with – who isn’t Jewish – messaged me and said she was enjoying my posts about spirituality, and that she was seeking to become closer to God after a devastating loss. While she used to shun religion, just like I did, she was now seeing its value and had started implementing it in her life.

Another former colleague recently spoke up on my LinkedIn post about how she observes the Christian sabbath every week. She is mindful of other religions, like Judaism, and said she doesn’t schedule meetings Friday through Sunday to accommodate others.

I’ve received plenty of supportive messages on social media from people around the world. One man, a Catholic in Canada, told me how he wrote a column for his local paper about how important it is to stand up for Israel and the Jews.

I have my own inspirational story.

Before I became a Jew, I took a college class on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. I knew nothing about it, but my biased professor quickly turned me against Israel. I became anti-Israel and badmouthed the country to a fellow student, calling the Israeli leadership jerks for what they were doing.

But then, I had a talk with a friend of my husband’s, who explained how the media was anti-Israel, and they didn’t speak the truth. My eyes were opened.

A few years later, when I went to Israel and saw this beautiful country up close – where I could sit peacefully with Arabs on the train, and we could all enjoy the serenity of the Holy Land together – I realized just how wrong I had been. Because I had talked to my husband’s friend and saw the facts, I changed my mind. This was before I had formally converted to Judaism.

Though it can seem bleak and pointless to speak up, there is hope. Two things at once can be true: We are mostly speaking to Jews and pretty much in our bubble, yes. But the truth does break through.

To make the truth truly resonate, it’s critical to speak respectfully to everyone and treat others with kindness, even if you disagree with them on the issues. Shouting at people, calling them stupid or saying inflammatory things isn’t going to help your cause.

And stick with the facts, always. Facts are what can change people’s minds. Though the anti-Israel, antisemitic side manipulates people by focusing on feelings, it doesn’t mean we have to stoop to that level.

Even if you don’t think you are getting outside of the bubble, think about this: There are so many Jews right now who are scared and worried and suffering. If you can make them feel better by putting out a nice video on Instagram or giving a motivating speech or simply sitting down and listening to them, why wouldn’t you? These things give us strength. If you don’t think there’s any chance of reaching the outside world, then focus on your own people and lifting their spirits.

I fully believe that with our efforts, the truth will come out, and the Jewish people will be redeemed.

For now, don’t quit. Keep on fighting. And always, always, speak up.

Kylie Ora Lobell is an award-winning writer and Community Editor of the Jewish Journal. You can find Kylie on X @KylieOraLobell or Instagram @KylieOraWriter.