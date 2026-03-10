From Ireland With Honors: A Triple Award Season for Celtic Charm

Ireland Travel TV Wins Triple Crown: Lisa Niver’s Celtic Charm on The Jet Set TV earns dotCOMM Platinum, Telly Silver & Journalism First Place

Excellence in storytelling isn’t measured by miles traveled — it’s measured by impact.

In 2025, my Ireland Travel Special on The Jet Set TV, Celtic Charm, earned recognition across three of the industry’s most respected platforms — forming a true Triple Crown of honors in digital media, broadcast television, and journalism.

🏆 Platinum – dotCOMM Awards

– dotCOMM Awards 🏆 Silver Winner (Travel & Tourism) – Telly Awards

– Telly Awards 🏆 First Place, Lifestyle Feature – Southern California Journalism Awards

Each award represents a different dimension of storytelling. Together, they reflect something rare: a travel story that resonates across platforms and disciplines.

Platinum: Digital Excellence at dotCOMM

Celtic Charm received Platinum, the highest distinction awarded by the dotCOMM Awards, administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals.

The competition honors excellence in digital communication and web creativity, evaluating entries from global agencies, production companies, corporations, and independent creators. Platinum status is reserved for the top-scoring work in each category — placing Celtic Charm at the highest tier of digital storytelling.

In today’s media landscape, a travel story must live beyond broadcast. It must perform online, travel through social platforms, and maintain narrative integrity across formats. Platinum recognition affirms that this story did exactly that.

Silver: Broadcast Distinction

The journey continued with a Silver Telly Award in the Travel & Tourism category for Ireland Travel Special: Celtic Charm, which aired nationally on The Jet Set TV.

Out of more than 13,000 entries in 2025, the Telly Awards recognized the most innovative stories across all screens. This year’s honorees included acclaimed programs such as Samantha Brown’s Places to Love and The Good Road — placing Celtic Charm in distinguished company.

Broadcast excellence demands cinematic visuals, pacing, and emotional connection. Ireland delivered all three.

First Place: Journalistic Depth

Rounding out the Triple Crown, Celtic Charm earned First Place in Lifestyle Feature at the Southern California Journalism Awards.

This distinction celebrates reporting clarity, cultural insight, and narrative depth. Travel journalism at its best goes beyond scenery — it provides context, conversation, and meaning.

The Ireland Behind the Honors

Awards matter. But Ireland is why this story resonated.

From the limestone expanses of The Burren to the myth-laced basalt columns of Giant’s Causeway, the journey unfolded where geology and legend intertwine. At Giant’s Causeway, volcanic science explains the formations — yet the legend of Finn McCool remains just as present. In Ireland, folklore is not decoration; it is identity.

Creativity became immersive at the Burren Perfumery, where crafting a custom fragrance felt like bottling the Atlantic air. At Kylemore Abbey, making chocolate with Sister Genevieve blended sweetness with centuries of history.

Movement told its own story during a vibrant dance lesson with Trad on the Prom. Even moments of play — like spinning a hula hoop inside a turret at Abbeyglen Castle Hotel — reflected Ireland’s effortless blend of heritage and joy.

Falconry at Dromoland Castle offered a powerful connection to tradition, a hawk launching skyward over rolling green countryside. In Dublin, elegance and literary history converged at The Shelbourne Hotel. Driving stretches of the Wild Atlantic Way revealed dramatic cliffs and shifting light that felt cinematic long before cameras rolled.

Meeting artisan Malachy Kearns and learning about his handcrafted bodhráns underscored something essential: Ireland’s heartbeat is carried through music, craftsmanship, and story.

Every encounter layered into the narrative. Every landscape carried meaning.

Why the Triple Crown Matters

Few travel projects are recognized simultaneously for:

Digital impact

Broadcast production

Journalistic integrity

Together, these honors reflect the evolving nature of modern travel storytelling — content that must inspire viewers, inform readers, and resonate across platforms.

For me, this Triple Crown represents growth as a multimedia journalist — committed to curiosity, cultural depth, and meaningful connection wherever the journey leads.

Watch the Award-Winning Journey

Ireland has always been a land of storytellers.

I’m honored that this story — told through landscapes, legends, artisans, music, and hospitality — has now been recognized three times.

If you haven’t seen Celtic Charm, I invite you to watch the award-winning Ireland Travel Special here.

And if Ireland is calling your name, consider this your invitation.

Some stories are meant to be told. The best ones are meant to be lived.

In Celtic Charm, Lisa Niver guides viewers through Ireland’s historic cities, vibrant culture, and breathtaking landscapes with curiosity and warmth. The segment balances cinematic visuals with cultural insight — an approach that continues to define her award-winning work.

From broadcast screens to digital platforms to the journalism stage, Celtic Charm proves that meaningful travel storytelling still matters — and that excellence travels well.

