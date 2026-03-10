From Ireland With Honors: A Triple Award Season for Celtic Charm

Ireland Travel TV Wins Triple Crown: Lisa Niver’s Celtic Charm on The Jet Set TV earns dotCOMM Platinum, Telly Silver & Journalism First Place
Excellence in storytelling isn’t measured by miles traveled — it’s measured by impact.
In 2025, my Ireland Travel Special on The Jet Set TV, Celtic Charm, earned recognition across three of the industry’s most respected platforms — forming a true Triple Crown of honors in digital media, broadcast television, and journalism.
🏆 Platinum – dotCOMM Awards
🏆 Silver Winner (Travel & Tourism) – Telly Awards
🏆 First Place, Lifestyle Feature – Southern California Journalism Awards
Each award represents a different dimension of storytelling. Together, they reflect something rare: a travel story that resonates across platforms and disciplines.
Platinum: Digital Excellence at dotCOMM
Celtic Charm received Platinum, the highest distinction awarded by the dotCOMM Awards, administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals.
The competition honors excellence in digital communication and web creativity, evaluating entries from global agencies, production companies, corporations, and independent creators. Platinum status is reserved for the top-scoring work in each category — placing Celtic Charm at the highest tier of digital storytelling.
In today’s media landscape, a travel story must live beyond broadcast. It must perform online, travel through social platforms, and maintain narrative integrity across formats. Platinum recognition affirms that this story did exactly that.
Silver: Broadcast Distinction
The journey continued with a Silver Telly Award in the Travel & Tourism category for Ireland Travel Special: Celtic Charm, which aired nationally on The Jet Set TV.
Out of more than 13,000 entries in 2025, the Telly Awards recognized the most innovative stories across all screens. This year’s honorees included acclaimed programs such as Samantha Brown’s Places to Love and The Good Road — placing Celtic Charm in distinguished company.
Broadcast excellence demands cinematic visuals, pacing, and emotional connection. Ireland delivered all three.
This distinction celebrates reporting clarity, cultural insight, and narrative depth. Travel journalism at its best goes beyond scenery — it provides context, conversation, and meaning.
The Ireland Behind the Honors
Awards matter. But Ireland is why this story resonated.
From the limestone expanses of The Burren to the myth-laced basalt columns of Giant’s Causeway, the journey unfolded where geology and legend intertwine. At Giant’s Causeway, volcanic science explains the formations — yet the legend of Finn McCool remains just as present. In Ireland, folklore is not decoration; it is identity.
Creativity became immersive at the Burren Perfumery, where crafting a custom fragrance felt like bottling the Atlantic air. At Kylemore Abbey, making chocolate with Sister Genevieve blended sweetness with centuries of history.
Movement told its own story during a vibrant dance lesson with Trad on the Prom. Even moments of play — like spinning a hula hoop inside a turret at Abbeyglen Castle Hotel — reflected Ireland’s effortless blend of heritage and joy.
Falconry at Dromoland Castle offered a powerful connection to tradition, a hawk launching skyward over rolling green countryside. In Dublin, elegance and literary history converged at The Shelbourne Hotel. Driving stretches of the Wild Atlantic Way revealed dramatic cliffs and shifting light that felt cinematic long before cameras rolled.
Meeting artisan Malachy Kearns and learning about his handcrafted bodhráns underscored something essential: Ireland’s heartbeat is carried through music, craftsmanship, and story.
Every encounter layered into the narrative. Every landscape carried meaning.
Why the Triple Crown Matters
Few travel projects are recognized simultaneously for:
Digital impact
Broadcast production
Journalistic integrity
Together, these honors reflect the evolving nature of modern travel storytelling — content that must inspire viewers, inform readers, and resonate across platforms.
For me, this Triple Crown represents growth as a multimedia journalist — committed to curiosity, cultural depth, and meaningful connection wherever the journey leads.
Watch the Award-Winning Journey
Ireland has always been a land of storytellers.
I’m honored that this story — told through landscapes, legends, artisans, music, and hospitality — has now been recognized three times.
And if Ireland is calling your name, consider this your invitation.
Some stories are meant to be told. The best ones are meant to be lived.
Together, these honors reflect the evolving nature of travel storytelling — content that must resonate on television, online platforms, and within traditional journalism standards simultaneously.
In Celtic Charm, Lisa Niver guides viewers through Ireland’s historic cities, vibrant culture, and breathtaking landscapes with curiosity and warmth. The segment balances cinematic visuals with cultural insight — an approach that continues to define her award-winning work.
From broadcast screens to digital platforms to the journalism stage, Celtic Charm proves that meaningful travel storytelling still matters — and that excellence travels well.
Awards & Honors
Over the past several years, my work across podcasting, television, and journalism has been recognized by leading industry organizations, reflecting a continued commitment to thoughtful storytelling, cultural curiosity, and meaningful conversations.
2025
Platinum DotCOMM AwardImmersing in Ireland — The Jet Set TV
Silver Telly AwardCeltic Charm travel special — The Jet Set TV
First PlaceWinner — National Arts & Entertainment Journalism AwardsPodcast Host of the Year
First Place Winner— Southern California Journalism AwardsLifestyle Feature (Make Your Own Map podcast)
Third Place — Southern California Journalism AwardsOnline Journalist of the Year
2024
Winner — National Arts & Entertainment Journalism AwardsDiversity in the Entertainment Industry
Winner (2x) — Southern California Journalism Awards Podcast interviews with:
Samantha Brown (Places to Love)
Tony Phelan (A Small Light)
Finalist (4x) — National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards
Online Journalist of the Year
Podcast interviews with:
Beth Santos (Wanderful)
Carolyn Ray (JourneyWoman)
Samantha Brown (Places to Love)
Finalist (6x) — Southern California Journalism Awards Categories included:
Online Journalist of the Year
Podcast Host
Podcast interviews with Andrew McCarthy, Samantha Brown, Christie Tate, and Tony Phelan (A Small Light)
2023
Winner — National Arts & Entertainment Journalism AwardsDiversity in TV/Streaming
Finalist (3x) — National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards
Podcast Host
Diversity in Entertainment
Personality Profile
Make Your Own Map has been streamed in 68 countries across all seven continents, connecting global audiences through conversations about creativity, courage, travel, and reinvention.
2025 Winner: Silver Telly Award for Celtic Charm travel special!
2025 5x Finalist: Southern California Journalism Awards for Online Journalist of the Year, TV/Streaming/Radio Feature, Lifestyle Feature (Podcast) & Travel Reporting (Podcast)
2024 Winner: National Arts and Entertainment Journalism Awards Diversity in the Entertainment Industry
2024 4x Finalist: National Arts and Entertainment Journalism Awards finalist for Online Journalist of the Year, and for three of my podcast interviews with Beth Santos, Wanderful, Carolyn Ray, JourneyWoman, and Samantha Brown, Places to Love.
2024 6x Finalist: Southern California Journalism Awards for Online Journalist of the Year, Podcast Host and for my podcast interviews with Andrew McCarthy, Samantha Brown, Tony Phelan and Christie Tate
2023 Winner: National Arts and Entertainment Journalism Awards Diversity in Entertainment
Awards & Honors
Over the past several years, my work across podcasting, television, and journalism has been recognized by leading industry organizations, reflecting a continued commitment to thoughtful storytelling, cultural curiosity, and meaningful conversations.
2025
2024
2023
Have you read my memoir, BRAVE-ish? My book has won 10 awards!
2025 International Impact Book Awards—Travel
2024 Gold Medal – Inspirational – North American Book Awards
2024 Gold Bookfest Award – Nonfiction Memoir Travel
2024 Gold Nonfiction Book Award – Nonfiction Authors Association
2024 Literary Titan Gold Book Award – Non-fiction
2024 Silver Bookfest Award – Nonfiction Self-Help Inspiration
2024 Readers’ Favorite Honorable Mention – Non-Fiction – Women’s Genre
2023 Hearten Book Awards First Place Winner – Inspiring & Uplifting Non-Fiction
2023 Zibby Awards Runner-up – Best Book for The Strong Woman
2023 Goody Business Book Awards Winner – Memoir/Self-Help
Featured in Conde Nast Traveler Women Who Travel Book Club: 10 New Books We Can’t Wait to Read this Fall
As seen in Forbes Best New NonFiction
