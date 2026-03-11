The War in Iran and the Long-Term Relationship with America

How will Israel’s long-term relationship with the U.S. be affected? On the one hand, Israel launched a preemptive war against Iran at a time when relations with the American administration were at an all-time high. On the other hand, just days before the attack, the Gallup Institute published its annual poll, revealing a dramatic negative reversal in the American public’s attitude toward Israel. Support for Israel is at an all-time low among Democrats, but Israel also experienced a significant decline among Republicans and Independents. As long as things continue on their current trajectory, a sharp shift in the approach toward Israel is expected under the next Democratic administration, and potentially even under a Republican administration in the “day after” Trump.
Three powerful vectors are shaping the discourse, and they also influence the current wave of antisemitism in the U.S.:
The first vector is the tendency to blame Israel for dragging America into a war with Iran. This trend is expected to dramatically accelerate the distancing of Republican isolationists from Israel (as reflected in the Gallup poll published before the war), and it places the American Jewish community under siege with accusations of “dual loyalty.” The combination of contradictory, incoherent narratives and “unsuccessful” phrasing of the reasons for the war by government officials creates fertile ground for the growth of conspiracy theories from both the right and the left regarding the power of the pro-Israel lobby — theories that are often accompanied by distinct antizionist and antisemitic sentiment.
The second vector — expressions of joy by Iranian exiles over the death of Khamenei and the American-Israeli campaign — presents a rare strategic opportunity to go on the offensive and drive a wedge into what is known as the “Red-Green Alliance.” This alliance between the radical left and Islamist bodies in the West is at the forefront of the movement to delegitimize Israel. It relies on the simplistic current discourse of identity politics, which divides the world into “privileged white oppressors” and “marginalized oppressed.” The sight of Iranian exiles (“brown people” in Progressive parlance) waving Israeli flags alongside pre-revolutionary Iranian flags creates a deep cognitive dissonance that challenges the ideological and intellectual foundation underlying this phenomenon.
The third vector is the ideological victory of the Abraham Accords. The Iranian response to the opening Israeli-American blow included an attack against ten countries in the region — including even Qatar, which has supported Hamas and focused all its soft power against Israel in recent years. Suddenly, Israel is perceived as the one standing courageously at the front of the effort, fighting the war of the regional nations and the Iranian people against a regime that is tyrannical, Islamist, and a pariah. Even countries that condemn Israel publicly are blessing it behind closed doors. The framing of Israel as an “alien entity” in the region is crumbling.
It must be said honestly that the first vector is more dominant at this stage. Furthermore, the most influential factor will be the question of how the war ends. The shorter the campaign and the more it ends in a decisive victory, the greater the opportunity for Israel to improve its standing.
Alongside these factors, through informed moves, it will be possible to seize an unrepeatable opportunity to halt the deterioration of support for Israel. Regarding the first vector, Israel should not be at the forefront; however, it must utilize its good ties with the current administration to encourage it to continue the president’s line and speak of the war as being based first and foremost on clear American interests. This should be the goal and the “finest hour” of Jewish community-relations organizations, which are also entrusted with ties to external parties and must promote this framework.
There is a golden opportunity to expose the intellectual bankruptcy of antisemitism based on current identity politics discourse, and to credibly argue that the current struggle is a global confrontation between the forces of terror and oppression and the Free World. Such moves will allow Israel to re-establish its status as an anchor of freedom and stability in the Middle East, and thereby perhaps also enjoy renewed support from the American public.
Eran Shayshon is the founder of Atchalta, an Israel-based nonprofit that turns big ideas into actionable technology to strengthen the resilience of Israel and the Jewish world.
The War in Iran and the Long-Term Relationship with America
Eran Shayshon
How will Israel’s long-term relationship with the U.S. be affected? On the one hand, Israel launched a preemptive war against Iran at a time when relations with the American administration were at an all-time high. On the other hand, just days before the attack, the Gallup Institute published its annual poll, revealing a dramatic negative reversal in the American public’s attitude toward Israel. Support for Israel is at an all-time low among Democrats, but Israel also experienced a significant decline among Republicans and Independents. As long as things continue on their current trajectory, a sharp shift in the approach toward Israel is expected under the next Democratic administration, and potentially even under a Republican administration in the “day after” Trump.
Three powerful vectors are shaping the discourse, and they also influence the current wave of antisemitism in the U.S.:
The first vector is the tendency to blame Israel for dragging America into a war with Iran. This trend is expected to dramatically accelerate the distancing of Republican isolationists from Israel (as reflected in the Gallup poll published before the war), and it places the American Jewish community under siege with accusations of “dual loyalty.” The combination of contradictory, incoherent narratives and “unsuccessful” phrasing of the reasons for the war by government officials creates fertile ground for the growth of conspiracy theories from both the right and the left regarding the power of the pro-Israel lobby — theories that are often accompanied by distinct antizionist and antisemitic sentiment.
The second vector — expressions of joy by Iranian exiles over the death of Khamenei and the American-Israeli campaign — presents a rare strategic opportunity to go on the offensive and drive a wedge into what is known as the “Red-Green Alliance.” This alliance between the radical left and Islamist bodies in the West is at the forefront of the movement to delegitimize Israel. It relies on the simplistic current discourse of identity politics, which divides the world into “privileged white oppressors” and “marginalized oppressed.” The sight of Iranian exiles (“brown people” in Progressive parlance) waving Israeli flags alongside pre-revolutionary Iranian flags creates a deep cognitive dissonance that challenges the ideological and intellectual foundation underlying this phenomenon.
The third vector is the ideological victory of the Abraham Accords. The Iranian response to the opening Israeli-American blow included an attack against ten countries in the region — including even Qatar, which has supported Hamas and focused all its soft power against Israel in recent years. Suddenly, Israel is perceived as the one standing courageously at the front of the effort, fighting the war of the regional nations and the Iranian people against a regime that is tyrannical, Islamist, and a pariah. Even countries that condemn Israel publicly are blessing it behind closed doors. The framing of Israel as an “alien entity” in the region is crumbling.
It must be said honestly that the first vector is more dominant at this stage. Furthermore, the most influential factor will be the question of how the war ends. The shorter the campaign and the more it ends in a decisive victory, the greater the opportunity for Israel to improve its standing.
Alongside these factors, through informed moves, it will be possible to seize an unrepeatable opportunity to halt the deterioration of support for Israel. Regarding the first vector, Israel should not be at the forefront; however, it must utilize its good ties with the current administration to encourage it to continue the president’s line and speak of the war as being based first and foremost on clear American interests. This should be the goal and the “finest hour” of Jewish community-relations organizations, which are also entrusted with ties to external parties and must promote this framework.
There is a golden opportunity to expose the intellectual bankruptcy of antisemitism based on current identity politics discourse, and to credibly argue that the current struggle is a global confrontation between the forces of terror and oppression and the Free World. Such moves will allow Israel to re-establish its status as an anchor of freedom and stability in the Middle East, and thereby perhaps also enjoy renewed support from the American public.
Eran Shayshon is the founder of Atchalta, an Israel-based nonprofit that turns big ideas into actionable technology to strengthen the resilience of Israel and the Jewish world.
Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.
Editor's Picks
Israel and the Internet Wars – A Professional Social Media Review
The Invisible Student: A Tale of Homelessness at UCLA and USC
What Ever Happened to the LA Times?
Who Are the Jews On Joe Biden’s Cabinet?
You’re Not a Bad Jewish Mom If Your Kid Wants Santa Claus to Come to Your House
No Labels: The Group Fighting for the Political Center
Latest Articles
Congress Must End Institutional Immunity That Allows Officials to Act With Impunity
After Barrack and Perelman Jewish Day Schools, a Hard Question for American Jewish Life
The War in Iran and the Long-Term Relationship with America
Ladino Shabbat at Sinai
An Open Letter to First Lady of New York City
A Short Fuse
Newsom’s Machinations
Newsom’s machinations are a warning that the current difficulties for American politicians facing rising voter unhappiness with Israel will only become harder.
The Satan Series: The Supreme Leader Finally Arrives
Oh, how I have waited for this day.
Two Israelis Attacked Outside San Jose Restaurant
According to the two men, three individuals who were standing behind them suddenly began punching them without saying a word.
YidLife Crisis Brings ‘Swedishkayt’ — and Jewish Joy — to the Museum of Tolerance
The event — which combines a film screening with live comedy, music and nosh— offers audiences a chance to experience the pair’s distinctive blend of storytelling, cultural exploration and Jewish humor.
How Antisemites Can Save the Jews
American Jews have always understood a key lesson of life: even if your victimhood is justified, if you wear it it will kill you.
From Ireland With Honors: A Triple Award Season for Celtic Charm
My Greatest Hero: Mordechai Anielewicz and the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising
A Ghetto Under Siege: From Oppression to Resistance
Jewish Rapper Assaulted and Arrested After Taking Down Sign at Vigil for Khamenei
“There was a vigil for the Ayatollah. I took down a sign. I got attacked. I felt like it was seven people … they ganged up on me. I got hit everywhere. I got messed up. You can’t really defend yourself against seven people. You have to just get away.”
Hillel Neuer: Covering For Iran, UN Has Become ‘Megaphone for Mullahs’
The executive director of U.N. Watch sees his organization’s aim as giving “a voice for the voiceless.”
Finger in the Wind Politics and the Israel Scapegoat
The shift in Newsom’s rhetoric tells us far more about the political winds swirling inside the Democratic Party than it does about Israel.
Trump in ‘The Twilight Zone’
With moral clarity not clouded by anti-Trump, anti-Israel hysteria, everyone should be able to get behind this just war against Iran—not unlike Israel’s just war in Gaza.
Hating Trump More Than Terrorists
While one of the world’s most evil regimes is taking a beating, much of the mainstream media, Hollywood and our cultural elite would rather focus on who’s doing the beating.
Zevi Samet Leads YU B-Ball to a Round 1 Victory in NCAA Tourney Nailbiter
“At the end of the day, I’ve played over 100 games and I’ve been healthy every single game. It’s all blessings to God. I feel really appreciative to God.” – Zevi Samet
The ‘Scream’ Franchise Is Back—Sans Antisemites.
It seems that Melissa Barrera – and those who followed her off set – may have inadvertently saved the franchise from itself. In getting back to basics, the film found a way to connect with audiences from both the past and the present.
Holiness in the Heart of Hollywood: From Modeling to Meaning
It is possible to remain holy in the heart of Hollywood – but it takes emunah and a kind of inner strength that is often tested, for our own good.
Rabbis of LA | Plans for a New Yeshiva High School
Second of two parts
Rabbis of LA | Rabbi Shoff and Birth of a New Dream
First of two parts
The Evolution of Fear – From the USSR to College Campuses
Seeing how people lived beyond the Iron Curtain made Tabarovsky dream of immigrating — an aspiration shared by many Jews in the Soviet Union.
Milken Teacher Wins National Milken Educator Award, JFSLA Homelessness Panel
Notable people and events in the Jewish LA community.
The Sweet Song of Survival
There is a second form of sacred survival: to survive as a nation. And that too takes precedence over everything.
More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.