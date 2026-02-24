Honored by the National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards: First Place for Podcast Host

fbpx

February 24, 2026
I’m deeply honored to share that my podcast, Make Your Own Map, was recognized by the National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards (NAEJ) with First Place for Podcast Host, along with Second Place for my one-on-one interview with Tara Schuster, Tara Schuster Isn’t Afraid to Go There—And You’ll Be Glad She Did.” The NAEJ Awards celebrate excellence in arts, culture, and entertainment journalism across radio, podcasts, television, and digital media. Being recognized by this organization—alongside so many talented journalists, hosts, and storytellers—means more to me than I can easily put into words.
These honors are not just acknowledgments of a single episode or performance. They represent the ongoing work of listening closely, asking thoughtful questions, and creating space for guests to share their stories with honesty, vulnerability, humor, and heart.
Tara’s episode was exactly that—real, generous, and brave. Our conversation explored creativity, mental health, boundaries, and what it means to show up fully in your own life. Being recognized for that interview reminds me why I started Make Your Own Map in the first place: to help people feel less alone, to encourage curiosity, and to remind listeners that it’s okay to take the next step even when the path isn’t clear.
The podcast was born during a moment of transition. I launched Make Your Own Map in December 2022, right as I turned in the final manuscript for my memoir, Brave-ish. It became a space where storytelling could continue—through conversation—bringing together artists, authors, adventurers, and changemakers from around the world. Today, the podcast is streamed in more than 60 countries across all seven continents, and hearing from listeners about how an episode resonated with them is the greatest reward.
Winning First Place for Podcast Host is especially meaningful because hosting is about presence. It’s about listening more than talking, holding space, and guiding a conversation in a way that feels both intentional and human. I’m grateful that the judges recognized that approach. I’m thankful to the National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards, to the judges, and to everyone who makes this awards program possible. And most of all, I’m grateful to my guests—like Tara—who trust me with their stories, and to listeners who tune in with open hearts.
These recognitions reaffirm something I believe deeply: storytelling has the power to connect, heal, and open doors. I’m honored to be part of that work, and excited to keep asking questions, sharing stories, and making maps—together.
 

Awards & Honors

Over the past several years, my work across podcasting, television, and journalism has been recognized by leading industry organizations, reflecting a continued commitment to thoughtful storytelling, cultural curiosity, and meaningful conversations.

2025

  • Winner — National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards Podcast Host of the Year and lifestyle interview
  • Winner — Southern California Journalism Awards Podcast Host
  • First Place — Southern California Journalism Awards Lifestyle Feature (Make Your Own Map podcast)
  • Third Place — Southern California Journalism Awards Online Journalist of the Year
  • Platinum DotCOMM Award Immersing in Ireland — The Jet Set TV
  • Silver Telly Award Celtic Charm travel special — The Jet Set TV
  • Five-Time Finalist — Southern California Journalism Awards Categories included:
    • Online Journalist of the Year
    • Icon of the Seas TV segment
    • Podcast episode at Giant’s Causeway, Ireland
    • Podcast interview with Alex Jimenez (Travel Fashion Girl)

2024

  • Winner — National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards Diversity in the Entertainment Industry
  • Winner (2x) — Southern California Journalism Awards Podcast interviews with:
    • Samantha Brown (Places to Love)
    • Tony Phelan (A Small Light)
  • Finalist (4x) — National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards
    • Online Journalist of the Year
    • Podcast interviews with:
      • Beth Santos (Wanderful)
      • Carolyn Ray (JourneyWoman)
      • Samantha Brown (Places to Love)
  • Finalist (6x) — Southern California Journalism Awards Categories included:
    • Online Journalist of the Year
    • Podcast Host
    • Podcast interviews with Andrew McCarthy, Samantha Brown, Christie Tate, and Tony Phelan (A Small Light)

2023

  • Winner — National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards Diversity in TV/Streaming
  • Finalist (3x) — National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards
    • Podcast Host
    • Diversity in Entertainment
    • Personality Profile

Podcast Reach

  • Make Your Own Map has been streamed in 64 countries across all seven continents, connecting global audiences through conversations about creativity, courage, travel, and reinvention.
