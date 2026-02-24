Honored by the National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards: First Place for Podcast Host

I’m deeply honored to share that my podcast, Make Your Own Map, was recognized by the National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards (NAEJ) with First Place for Podcast Host, along with Second Place for my one-on-one interview with Tara Schuster, “Tara Schuster Isn’t Afraid to Go There—And You’ll Be Glad She Did.”
The NAEJ Awards celebrate excellence in arts, culture, and entertainment journalism across radio, podcasts, television, and digital media. Being recognized by this organization—alongside so many talented journalists, hosts, and storytellers—means more to me than I can easily put into words.
These honors are not just acknowledgments of a single episode or performance. They represent the ongoing work of listening closely, asking thoughtful questions, and creating space for guests to share their stories with honesty, vulnerability, humor, and heart.
Tara’s episode was exactly that—real, generous, and brave. Our conversation explored creativity, mental health, boundaries, and what it means to show up fully in your own life. Being recognized for that interview reminds me why I started Make Your Own Map in the first place: to help people feel less alone, to encourage curiosity, and to remind listeners that it’s okay to take the next step even when the path isn’t clear.
The podcast was born during a moment of transition. I launched Make Your Own Map in December 2022, right as I turned in the final manuscript for my memoir, Brave-ish. It became a space where storytelling could continue—through conversation—bringing together artists, authors, adventurers, and changemakers from around the world. Today, the podcast is streamed in more than 60 countries across all seven continents, and hearing from listeners about how an episode resonated with them is the greatest reward.
Winning First Place for Podcast Host is especially meaningful because hosting is about presence. It’s about listening more than talking, holding space, and guiding a conversation in a way that feels both intentional and human. I’m grateful that the judges recognized that approach.
I’m thankful to the National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards, to the judges, and to everyone who makes this awards program possible. And most of all, I’m grateful to my guests—like Tara—who trust me with their stories, and to listeners who tune in with open hearts.
These recognitions reaffirm something I believe deeply: storytelling has the power to connect, heal, and open doors. I’m honored to be part of that work, and excited to keep asking questions, sharing stories, and making maps—together.
Awards & Honors
Over the past several years, my work across podcasting, television, and journalism has been recognized by leading industry organizations, reflecting a continued commitment to thoughtful storytelling, cultural curiosity, and meaningful conversations.
2025
Winner — National Arts & Entertainment Journalism AwardsPodcast Host of the Year and lifestyle interview
Winner — Southern California Journalism AwardsPodcast Host
First Place — Southern California Journalism AwardsLifestyle Feature (Make Your Own Map podcast)
Third Place — Southern California Journalism AwardsOnline Journalist of the Year
Platinum DotCOMM AwardImmersing in Ireland — The Jet Set TV
Silver Telly AwardCeltic Charm travel special — The Jet Set TV
Five-Time Finalist — Southern California Journalism Awards
Categories included:
Online Journalist of the Year
Icon of the Seas TV segment
Podcast episode at Giant’s Causeway, Ireland
Podcast interview with Alex Jimenez (Travel Fashion Girl)
2024
Winner — National Arts & Entertainment Journalism AwardsDiversity in the Entertainment Industry
Winner (2x) — Southern California Journalism Awards
Podcast interviews with:
Samantha Brown (Places to Love)
Tony Phelan (A Small Light)
Finalist (4x) — National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards
Online Journalist of the Year
Podcast interviews with:
Beth Santos (Wanderful)
Carolyn Ray (JourneyWoman)
Samantha Brown (Places to Love)
Finalist (6x) — Southern California Journalism Awards
Categories included:
Online Journalist of the Year
Podcast Host
Podcast interviews with Andrew McCarthy, Samantha Brown, Christie Tate, and Tony Phelan (A Small Light)
2023
Winner — National Arts & Entertainment Journalism AwardsDiversity in TV/Streaming
Finalist (3x) — National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards
Podcast Host
Diversity in Entertainment
Personality Profile
Podcast Reach
Make Your Own Map has been streamed in 64 countries across all seven continents, connecting global audiences through conversations about creativity, courage, travel, and reinvention.
WINNER: Southern California Journalism Awards 2025Niver has won many awards including a TELLY! From 2017 to 2025, in the Southern California Journalism Awards and National Arts and Entertainment Journalism Awards, she has won eleven times and been a finalist forty times for a variety of broadcast, print, podcast and digital categories.
2025 Winner: Silver Telly Award for Celtic Charm travel special!
2025 5x Finalist: Southern California Journalism Awards for Online Journalist of the Year, TV/Streaming/Radio Feature, Lifestyle Feature (Podcast) & Travel Reporting (Podcast)
2024 Winner: National Arts and Entertainment Journalism Awards Diversity in the Entertainment Industry
2024 4x Finalist: National Arts and Entertainment Journalism Awards finalist for Online Journalist of the Year, and for three of my podcast interviews with Beth Santos, Wanderful, Carolyn Ray, JourneyWoman, and Samantha Brown, Places to Love.
2024 6x Finalist: Southern California Journalism Awards for Online Journalist of the Year, Podcast Host and for my podcast interviews with Andrew McCarthy, Samantha Brown, Tony Phelan and Christie Tate
2023 Winner: National Arts and Entertainment Journalism Awards Diversity in Entertainment
Have you read my memoir, BRAVE-ish? My book has won 10 awards!
2025 International Impact Book Awards—Travel
2024 Gold Medal – Inspirational – North American Book Awards
2024 Gold Bookfest Award – Nonfiction Memoir Travel
2024 Gold Nonfiction Book Award – Nonfiction Authors Association
2024 Literary Titan Gold Book Award – Non-fiction
2024 Silver Bookfest Award – Nonfiction Self-Help Inspiration
2024 Readers’ Favorite Honorable Mention – Non-Fiction – Women’s Genre
2023 Hearten Book Awards First Place Winner – Inspiring & Uplifting Non-Fiction
2023 Zibby Awards Runner-up – Best Book for The Strong Woman
2023 Goody Business Book Awards Winner – Memoir/Self-Help
Featured in Conde Nast Traveler Women Who Travel Book Club: 10 New Books We Can’t Wait to Read this FallAs seen in Forbes Best New NonFiction
More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.