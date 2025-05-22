Tara Schuster Isn’t Afraid to Go There—And You’ll Be Glad She Did

Talking with Tara Schuster is like opening a book where every page feels somehow meant for you. And in this case, it was literally true—I wanted to ask her about nearly every chapter of her powerful, honest, and often hilarious books: Buy Yourself the F*cking Lilies and Glow in the F*cking Dark.
Every story she shares—whether it’s about healing from trauma, battling imposter syndrome or navigating messy relationships—feels like a lifeline. You’ll laugh, you’ll nod, you might cry, and you’ll definitely want to grab a pen and start journaling.
Tara doesn’t flinch from the hard stuff. Instead, she invites you to sit with it, name it, and gently move through it—with grace, grit, and a good dose of humor.
This was one of those rare interviews that left me feeling both seen and inspired. Tara’s work is deeply relatable, disarmingly candid, and refreshingly practical. If you haven’t yet read her books, do. And if you’re ready to go deeper, join her for one of her guided journaling sessions—where healing meets action, one page at a time.
TARA’s NEWSLETTER https://www.taraschuster.com/newsletter
TARA’s INSTAGRAM https://www.instagram.com/taraschuster/
Tara Schuster is an accomplished entertainment executive turned mental health advocate and best-selling author of the runaway hit, Buy Yourself the F*cking Lilies and Other Rituals to Fix Your Life from Someone Who’s Been There. She has sold over 250,000 books to date in the U.S. alone. With her unique blend of hilarious, poignant personal stories and refreshingly honest, optimistic advice, Tara launched into the book world as the millennial voice the self-help space craved.
In January of 2024, Tara released the paperback edition of her highly-anticipated second book, Glow in the F*cking Dark: Simple Practices to Heal Your Soul, from Someone Who Learned the Hard Way, a relatable, easy-to-follow guide to healing your deepest soul wounds, getting off your “good enough” plateau, developing habits that will give you lasting courage and resolve, and creating the spectacular life that you actually want. Full of practical, free baby steps we can take today, it’s for people who are ready to liberate themselves from their emotional suffering, discover their purpose, and finally sit in the driver’s seat of their experience. Kirkus has called GLOW “an approachable, exuberant combination of memoir and self-help.” It is has been endorsed by thought leaders such as Adam Grant (#1 NYT bestseller), Lori Gottlieb (#1 NYT bestseller), and Glennon Doyle (#1 NYT bestseller and host of the podcast We Can Do Hard Things) who said of Tara, “[She] is a phenomenal storyteller…Glow in the F*cking Dark is a revealing and powerful book that lit me up from the inside out.”
Previously, Tara served as Vice President of Talent and Development at Comedy Central, where she was the executive in charge of critically acclaimed shows such as the Emmy and Peabody Award–winning Key & Peele, the Emmy® Award winning @Midnight (now After Midnight on CBS), and many others.
Over the last 12 years, Tara has spent her “10,000 hours” on the other side of the couch studying philosophy, therapies, religions, and even memoirs of the adults she admired so that she could find emotional freedom from a neglectful and psychologically abusive childhood. Her only hope is that she can make others feel less alone in their experience and also provide free, accessible tools to help readers reclaim their agency and heal without blowing up their lives.
In her free time, Tara enjoys running and weightlifting – a sentence she truly never thought would be true. Tara currently resides in Los Angeles.
Less than three months ago, Eliya Cohen, 28, was a hostage in Gaza. This month, he joined a group of children with cancer who arrived in Los Angeles for a 10-day dream vacation organized by Lehosheet Yad.
Tara Schuster Isn’t Afraid to Go There—And You’ll Be Glad She Did
Lisa Ellen Niver
Listen to our podcast interview here:Tara doesn’t flinch from the hard stuff. Instead, she invites you to sit with it, name it, and gently move through it—with grace, grit, and a good dose of humor. This was one of those rare interviews that left me feeling both seen and inspired. Tara’s work is deeply relatable, disarmingly candid, and refreshingly practical. If you haven’t yet read her books, do. And if you’re ready to go deeper, join her for one of her guided journaling sessions—where healing meets action, one page at a time. TARA’s NEWSLETTER https://www.taraschuster.com/newsletter TARA’s INSTAGRAM https://www.instagram.com/taraschuster/ Tara Schuster is an accomplished entertainment executive turned mental health advocate and best-selling author of the runaway hit, Buy Yourself the F*cking Lilies and Other Rituals to Fix Your Life from Someone Who’s Been There. She has sold over 250,000 books to date in the U.S. alone. With her unique blend of hilarious, poignant personal stories and refreshingly honest, optimistic advice, Tara launched into the book world as the millennial voice the self-help space craved. In January of 2024, Tara released the paperback edition of her highly-anticipated second book, Glow in the F*cking Dark: Simple Practices to Heal Your Soul, from Someone Who Learned the Hard Way, a relatable, easy-to-follow guide to healing your deepest soul wounds, getting off your “good enough” plateau, developing habits that will give you lasting courage and resolve, and creating the spectacular life that you actually want. Full of practical, free baby steps we can take today, it’s for people who are ready to liberate themselves from their emotional suffering, discover their purpose, and finally sit in the driver’s seat of their experience. Kirkus has called GLOW “an approachable, exuberant combination of memoir and self-help.” It is has been endorsed by thought leaders such as Adam Grant (#1 NYT bestseller), Lori Gottlieb (#1 NYT bestseller), and Glennon Doyle (#1 NYT bestseller and host of the podcast We Can Do Hard Things) who said of Tara, “[She] is a phenomenal storyteller…Glow in the F*cking Dark is a revealing and powerful book that lit me up from the inside out.” Previously, Tara served as Vice President of Talent and Development at Comedy Central, where she was the executive in charge of critically acclaimed shows such as the Emmy and Peabody Award–winning Key & Peele, the Emmy® Award winning @Midnight (now After Midnight on CBS), and many others. Over the last 12 years, Tara has spent her “10,000 hours” on the other side of the couch studying philosophy, therapies, religions, and even memoirs of the adults she admired so that she could find emotional freedom from a neglectful and psychologically abusive childhood. Her only hope is that she can make others feel less alone in their experience and also provide free, accessible tools to help readers reclaim their agency and heal without blowing up their lives. In her free time, Tara enjoys running and weightlifting – a sentence she truly never thought would be true. Tara currently resides in Los Angeles.
Find MAKE YOUR OWN MAP PODCAST on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube Podcast, GoodPods, Audacy, Audible, Pandora, iHeart Radio and more — seen on 7 continents & 59 countries. Click here to see all the AWARDS for MYOM!
Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.
Editor's Picks
Israel and the Internet Wars – A Professional Social Media Review
The Invisible Student: A Tale of Homelessness at UCLA and USC
What Ever Happened to the LA Times?
Who Are the Jews On Joe Biden’s Cabinet?
You’re Not a Bad Jewish Mom If Your Kid Wants Santa Claus to Come to Your House
No Labels: The Group Fighting for the Political Center
Latest Articles
Tara Schuster Isn’t Afraid to Go There—And You’ll Be Glad She Did
Print Issue: Hamas or Hostages | May 23, 2025
Sephardic Torah from the Holy Land | BHL – A Modern Sephardic Thinker
Rabbis of LA | Rabbi Brook Finds Challenges and Success at CSUN
How One Jewish Inmate Found Faith Behind Bars
More Than a Game: Yeshiva University’s Season of Pain, Purpose and Perseverance
Culture
More Than a Game: Yeshiva University’s Season of Pain, Purpose and Perseverance
Tel Aviv in a Taxi — A Seaside Branzino Recipe
Chef Marisa Baggett: Culinary Creativity, Kosher Sushi and Miso Mish Mash Soup
Israel’s Yuval Raphael Finishes Second at Eurovision
MAZON and Other Jewish Organizations Urge Congress to Protect SNAP and Medicaid
MAZON and the other organizations have been working tirelessly to raise awareness across communities, on social media and in mainstream media of what’s happening in Congress and this critical moment.
From Captivity to Courage: A Shared Journey of Hope and Strength
Less than three months ago, Eliya Cohen, 28, was a hostage in Gaza. This month, he joined a group of children with cancer who arrived in Los Angeles for a 10-day dream vacation organized by Lehosheet Yad.
Campus Watch May 22, 2025
A roundup of incidents, good and bad, happening on school campuses.
Table for Five: Behar-Bechukotai
The People And The Land
Hamas vs Hostages
Should Israel destroy Hamas or free the hostages? Can it do both? As the pressure mounts from all sides, Israel confronts an impossible dilemma.
Hollywood
Spielberg Says Antisemitism Is “No Longer Lurking, But Standing Proud” Like 1930s Germany
Young Actress Juju Brener on Her “Hocus Pocus 2” Role
Behind the Scenes of “Jeopardy!” with Mayim Bialik
Podcasts
Chef Marisa Baggett: Culinary Creativity, Kosher Sushi and Miso Mish Mash Soup
Sasha Zabar: Glace and Glace Candy, Nostalgia and Apple Crumble
More news and opinions than at a
Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.
More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.