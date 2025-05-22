We Don’t Need a Resolution. We Need Resolve.

Dear all,

A letter I wrote will soon be published in the Culver City Observer. I share it here as I believe we all need to think deeply and act appropriately regarding Israel and the Middle East. I am concerned, as there are many who want Culver City to issue a cease fire resolution. On the surface, this would be extraordinary.

But dig a little, and the language many use when calling for a cease-fire targets Israel as the worst offender of the most vile of the worlds atrocities. While many truly want a cease fire with peace to follow, there are many who want to see Israel disappear.

And so – we don’t need a resolution. At this moment in time, we need resolve.

Dear Editor,

My name is Zach Shapiro, and I am the Rabbi of Temple Akiba. I write not on behalf of of our congregation, but as a concerned Jewish voice:

I love being the Rabbi of Temple Akiba. For decades, Culver City has been a partner in every way imaginable, and I am so very grateful to our City leadership.

Since October 7, 2023, when Hamas not only terrorized Israel, but showcased to the world how innocent Palestinians live under Hamas’ control, I have taken a deeper interest in City Council meetings.

On a regular basis, speakers approach the podium imploring the City to issue a Cease Fire resolution. Who doesn’t want peace? I believe we all would like the world to embrace goodness and put war aside.

But here’s the problem …. Many (not all – but many) of those demanding a cease fire will casually (yet emotionally) speak about “The Genocide” “White Settler Colonialism” “Racism” “”Imperialism” and “Apartheid.”

They use these words and phrases as though it’s all a given.

Each and every one targets Israel and Judaism as the worst offenders of the world’s greatest problems. This has been the methodology of antisemitism going back thousands of years. We are accused as the perpetrators of the worst evils that exist.

These accusations need to be corrected if there to be meaningful progress. I believe there are incredible, embracing souls who want nothing more than to build a strong future in the Middle East and in Culver City.

It won’t take a resolution.

It will take resolve.

Resolve to listen.

Resolve to be vulnerable.

Resolve to dream.

Resolve to put aside predetermined assumptions.

Resolve to open our hearts.

Resolve to see that we are all family.

With love and Shalom,

Rabbi Zach Shapiro