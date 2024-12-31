Dreams Do Come True: Niver’s Dec News 2024

December News 2024 with Lisa Niver & We Said Go Travel:

As the year winds down, December has been an extraordinary month brimming with milestones, gratitude, and celebration. From hosting my travel TV special about Ireland to filming in NYC as a travel expert for Welch’s Fruit Snacks, and winning an NAEJ award for my podcast, this month reflects the incredible opportunities and unwavering support I’ve been fortunate to receive.

BIG, BIG NEWS: My first print story in the Los Angeles Times has been published! This milestone is a dream come true, and I’m beyond thrilled to share my work in such an iconic publication.

I’m also excited to share fresh content, including a holiday gift guide and new videos on my YouTube channel, now surpassing 2.25 million views! Highlights include my adventures in Philadelphia, New York, Miami, a California Coastal Cruise aboard Ruby Princess, and Puerto Vallarta. Plus, don’t miss my latest podcast episode, filmed at the breathtaking Giant’s Causeway in Ireland.

And as we wrap up the year, I’ve created a special 2024 roundup featuring all my interviews, articles, and trips from this incredible year. Click here to explore everything from 2024!

As the lights of Chanukah illuminate our homes and hearts, I am holding onto hope for the safe return of the 100 hostages still waiting to be reunited with their families. May this season of light bring peace, unity, and brighter days ahead for everyone.

As I reflect on the successes of this year, I’m filled with gratitude for my community and can’t wait to celebrate these moments with all of you. Save the date: February 13—I’ll be speaking at the 103-year-old Adventurers’ Club! Stay tuned for more—and thank you for being part of this unforgettable journey.

I am so proud! My first Los Angeles Times article in print: Reasons to TRAVEL

Read my 2024 Roundup: Grateful beyond words for an incredible 2024! From my Ireland Travel TV special and having my first Los Angeles Times article published, to receiving awards for my memoir BRAVE-ish and speaking internationally in Mexico at Women’s Travel Fest, this year has been filled with impactful moments and meaningful achievements.

Did you see me sharing Holiday Travel tips on multiple TV news programs across the country. TIP #1 Don’t Get Hangry!! Bring snacks to make navigating holiday travel more enjoyable and less stressful.

Find your next favorite thing in my Holiday Gift Guide

I’m incredibly grateful to the entire team at The Jet Set TV for the opportunity to host my first travel TV special, all about Ireland. This latest journey took me through stunning landscapes, rich history, and the warm hospitality of Ireland. From the majestic Giant’s Causeway to the charming streets of Dublin, every moment was filled with awe and inspiration. It was a dream come true to share the beauty of Ireland with viewers. See all of my segments for THE JET SET TV in the playlist below and this article!

Ruby Princess California Coastal Cruise: I loved this adventure which included San Francisco, Santa Barbara, San Pedro and Ensenada!

More events for BRAVE-ish are coming in 2025!

Save the date Feb 13, 2025 for Los Angeles. I will also be speaking in Dallas and Oklahoma. Want me to speak at your book group or conference? INVITE ME!!

Do you LOVE my book BRAVE-ish? PLEASE WRITE A REVIEW!! Click here to go directly to rate or review BRAVE-ish on Amazon (now at 61 reviews. Help me get to 75) You can find my book on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Simon & Schuster, Post Hill Press, Target, Walmart, BookShop, BAM! and wherever you get your audiobooks!

People always ask me where is it best to buy my book. I recommend you go into or call your favorite local book store and ask them to order it for you and pick it up IN THE STORE! You never know what other treasures you will find. Any bookstore can order my book because my publisher is Post Hill Press and it is distributed by Simon and Schuster. My book is now in store at Dubray bookstore on Grafton in Dublin, Ireland! Brave-ish is available all over the globe!

Learn more about my events: click here and my articles here

Want to travel more? I have a Travel Writer 101 class on Udemy. CLICK here for a coupon to take my class for FREE!

THANK YOU for watching my award-winning podcast, Make Your Own Map! It has now been seen and heard in 53 countries on 6 continents.

WHERE CAN YOU FIND MY TRAVEL VIDEOS?

Here is the link to my video channel on YouTube where I have over 2.25 Million views on YouTube! (now at: 2,260,000).

Thank you for your support! Are you one of my 4,435 subscribers? I hope you will join me and subscribe! For more We Said Go Travel articles, TV segments, videos and social media: CLICK HERE

Find me on social media with over 150,000 followers. Please follow me on social @LisaNiver TikTok, X Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest, YouTube, LinkedIn, BlueSky and at LisaNiver.com.

I love this photo of Neville and I at Giant’s Causeway! Have you hear our podcast episode?

LOS ANGELES: See you FEBRUARY 13, 2025 at The Adventurers’ Club! Register TODAY!