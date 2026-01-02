Why 2025 Was an Annus Horribilis

A verdict with which no friend of Jews can quibble is:

2025 should be regarded as an annus most horrendously horribilis,

anti-semitism in it having most horrendously polluted

what previously had, as anti-Zionism that’s so politically correct, been disputed.

Whereas the Shoah led to anti-antisemitism and the State of Israel, the disownment

of both after October 7 are two politically polluting antidotes of their atonement.

The state of the State of Israel may be better than that of the diaspora’s most great Jewish city,

whose global jihad-generating skipper, Mamdani, most certainly will disagree with my most mournful ditty.

I composed this poem, thinking of Yom Kippur on a Christmas day less white

than was Irving Berlin, a Jew who was more white than leftwingman or right.