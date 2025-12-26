Final Approach – A poem for Parsha Vayigash

Vayigash — And he approached (Genesis 44:18–47:27)
We’re approaching something
but I don’t know what.
The apex of my patience.
Final approach into the southland.
An end or a beginning.
Both could be bad. (Or Good.)
We’re approaching our final destination
our freeway exit. (no offense, highway people)
Here comes our long-lost brother.
Here come tax breaks for the rich.
Here comes a new year. They come
and go so quick. How many of these
do we have left? I’m approaching
that point in my life when final arrangements
are so much closer than let’s see
what this is all about.
Every photo of me looks like
a slightly younger version of
my eighty-seven-year-old father.
(To be fair, he doesn’t look
a day over seventy-five.)
I hope he lives forever
I hope I live forever.
We’re approaching a science which
may allow us to live forever.
I’m going to need more clothes for that.
I hope the interest rates hold steady.
I hope they fix the temperature.
We’re approaching a point where
I’ll tell them I paid off my house
a hundred years ago. I know
exactly what we’re approaching.
Rick Lupert, a poet, songleader and graphic designer, is the author of 29 books including “God Wrestler: A Poem for Every Torah Portion.” Visit him at www.JewishPoetry.net