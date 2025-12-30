Joseph’s Antidote to Cain the Cancellor

Even if you’ve tuned out since we began reading the book of Genesis in synagogues in October, you no doubt know the story of Cain and Abel.

Two brothers. The first ever in human history.

One, Cain, brings a sacrifice to God. The other brother, Abel, thinks, “Well, that seems like a good idea. I’ll also bring a sacrifice.”

God, without explanation, accepts Abel’s offering. God rejects Cain’s.

A despondent Cain can’t move past his disappointment. As the Bible’s fourth chapter tells it, “and it came to pass, when they were in the field, that Cain rose up against Abel his brother, and slew him.”

Fascinatingly, Judaism’s ancient rabbis understood what happened before the fratricide—that oh-so-brief interaction in the field—as conversational combat before the tragic tussle. It was the first recorded history of someone deciding that an opinion he or she disagreed with made the person not worthy of existing—mankind’s first recorded cancellation. The rabbis suggested the brothers had a debate that led to a life destroyed.

What did they fight about? In classic Talmudic fashion, it’s a debate.

Perhaps it was about politics. “Come let’s divide up the world, one will take the land and one will take the moveable property,” one opinion in Genesis Rabbah suggests they argued over.

They sparred over economics, another rabbi suggests. Cain, the firstborn, demanded a double portion, while Abel thought they should inherit equal amounts. The 19th century sage Naphtali Zvi Yehuda Berlin, known as the Netziv, suggested the brothers had a capitalism vs. socialism disagreement over whether it was moral to work in order to afford luxury goods amid the free market of an unpopulated world. The Netziv’s contemporary, the German rabbi Samson Raphael Hirsch, similarly suggested that Cain was overly concerned with acquiring material items, while Abel, a shepherd, sought to be “saved from the danger of attaching too much value to himself and to his property.”

Nonsense, opined Rabbi Yehoshua of Sakhnin. They were arguing about religion. Each wanted the Holy Temple built on their property. Or they debated who would merit ruling over the World to Come.

They were wrangling about sexuality, Rabbi Huna says. Each wanted to marry the same woman.

Of course, they were quarreling about law, chimes in another sage. Cain, decrying his unaccepted sacrifice, questioned the principle of justice.

Clearly, they were feuding about philosophy, argues the 19th century rabbinic sage Meir Leibush ben Yehiel Michel Wisser, better known as the Malbim. Cain denied the concept of free will, while Abel insisted that man possessed it.

Whatever stood at the root of their argument, Cain decided that his opponent must be cut down.

Plus ça change, plus c’est la même chose.

Thankfully, the Hebrew Bible provides a measure of solace to Cain and Abel’s sorry tale. Further into the book of Genesis, we seem to be set up for a sibling sequel, which like all sequels, will end up bloodier. Here, too, we find a tale over supremacy within a family. Here, too, one brother is the recipient of preferential treatment. Here, too, the stage is set for a violent battle in a field. Joseph and his brothers can hardly stand each other. First, it was Jacob’s gift to Joseph of a multicolored coat. Then, Joseph started bragging about those gosh darn dreams. There’s an almost-murder that results in a kidnapping. Yet when the young sibling who survived being thrown into a pit, sold into slavery, and imprisoned in Egypt—only to find himself second-in-command to Pharaoh—is perfectly positioned to enact revenge on the brothers who wronged him, there’s an unexpected twist in the plot. Joseph swallows his righteous indignation and instead extends an embrace.

As the Bible’s 50th chapter records, Joseph tells his brothers, who are psychologically broken and bracing themselves for the blow to come: “Have no fear! Am I a substitute for God? Besides, although you intended me harm, God intended it for good, so as to bring about the present result—the survival of many people. And so, fear not. I will sustain you and your children.” Thus he reassured them, speaking kindly to them.

Joseph’s response couldn’t contrast more sharply with Cain’s notorious dismissal of God’s questioning where Abel was with “Am I my brother’s keeper?”

There’s even a midrashic teaching that on his deathbed, Joseph asked that his bones be brought up from Egypt and buried in the Holy Land, next to his brothers. Contrasting God’s lament to Cain that “the blood of your brother cries out to Me from the ground” is Joseph’s wish to be reconciled with his brothers, even in the grave.

In 1931, amidst the depths of the Great Depression, President Herbert Hoover observed, “Part of our national suffering today is from failure to observe these primary yet inexorable laws of human relationship. Modern society cannot survive with the defense of Cain, ‘Am I my brother’s keeper?””

In a 1956 speech in Philadelphia, President Dwight D. Eisenhower said, “Freedom is rooted in the certainty that the brotherhood of all men springs from the Fatherhood of God. And thus, even as each man is his brother’s keeper, no man is another’s master.”

More recently, early in his presidency, Barack Obama said “We must give life to that fundamental belief that I am my brother’s keeper, that I am my sister’s keeper.” The verse, to him, reflected the reality that “we all have a responsibility to ourselves and to each other to make a difference that is real and lasting,” a message he called “both timeless and universal.”

That you or I likely disagrees with the politics and policies of the presidents I just cited is exactly the point.

Joseph’s magnanimity is exactly the reminder we need in our time of rampant moral grandstanding and eager denunciations.

You’re not above it, his cool-handed reply cautions us. While retweets in which we dunk on our opponents by positioning ourselves quite literally above whatever it is they said are easy, Joseph tells us to level out. On the ground, assuming you’re not Victor Wembanyama, we are part of the same even playing field. Only the heavens truly stand above. In the meantime, best for us to try to work things out here on earth.

But Joseph isn’t just offering a simple, Sesame Street-style nudge to just be nice to each other. He’s encouraging us to look for the light that the crack of conversational combat has let in. Millennia before Adam Grant’s bestseller reminded us to avoid being a “mental miser” and “think again,” Joseph was already warning against choosing the ease of hanging on to old views over the difficulty of debating and grappling with new ones. Sure, as Grant writes, “questioning ourselves makes the world more unpredictable” and “requires us to admit that the facts may have changed, that what was once right may now be wrong,” But it’s the flexibility of intellectual openness that points away from what led to history’s first fratricide.

Finally, it’s the rabbis’ own debate about Cain and Abel’s disagreement that delivers one more crucial lesson. Keep your eye on posterity, not TikTok posts. Just like Joseph seeking to sustain the coming generations of children by choosing forgiveness over vengeance, the rabbis offered opinions with future generations in mind. Their observations that humans likely have been fighting over politics, sex, and money since Adam and Eve bit from that apple holds up hundreds of years after they said it just a bit better than your late-night doom-scrolling hot-take will. You don’t need to have your social media missives from junior year of high school get your acceptance to Harvard rescinded to take a moment to consider how you will feel about those who come long after you seeing how you conversed with others.

So let’s remember what Cain couldn’t. The next time we think of that great one-line public put down, send a DM and invite your opponent to coffee instead. Try to model how arguments can enrich if conducted in good faith. Take the long view on whether what you’re about to say is actually worth saying the way you want to say it.

Tempering your indignation likely won’t restore us to those good ol’ times in Eden. But at the rate we’re going, settling for the survival and sustaining of our current socially shattered society wouldn’t be too shabby.

Rabbi Dr. Stuart Halpern is Senior Adviser to the Provost of Yeshiva University and Deputy Director of Y.U.’s Straus Center for Torah and Western Thought. His books include the newly released “Jewish Roots of American Liberty,” “The Promise of Liberty: A Passover Haggada,” “Esther in America,” “Gleanings: Reflections on Ruth” and “Proclaim Liberty Throughout the Land: The Hebrew Bible in the United States.”