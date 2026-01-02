To Truly Live – A poem for Parsha Vayechi

Vayechi — And he lived (Genesis 47:28–50:26)

We’re approaching something

but I don’t know what.

What does it mean to have lived

to have truly lived?

I jumped off a crane once.

Bungee cords kept me alive

For a brief moment

gravity didn’t exist.

It takes all my fingers to count the

countries I’ve set foot in.

Those same feet hovered over

the graves of dead kings and poets.

Silver bullets have moved me

across the entire earth.

Floating cities revealed the secrets

of glaciers and whales

and kept me well fed along the way.

I’ve seen the rise and fall of

buildings and dignity. I’ve paid

more than I should for things.

My eyes have surveyed civilization

from the highest points.

I loved and continue to love.

I made more of me to

keep the whole thing going.

I pet every cat that would let me.

I didn’t tell my son what he should do

like Jacob did his.

I figure, he’ll figure it out.

I think I’m writing my own story

but the future poets who survey the results

who hover their feet over my grave

will be the ones who know

did he live, did he truly live?

