To Truly Live – A poem for Parsha Vayechi

Vayechi — And he lived (Genesis 47:28–50:26)
We’re approaching something
but I don’t know what.
What does it mean to have lived
to have truly lived?
I jumped off a crane once.
Bungee cords kept me alive
For a brief moment
gravity didn’t exist.
It takes all my fingers to count the
countries I’ve set foot in.
Those same feet hovered over
the graves of dead kings and poets.
Silver bullets have moved me
across the entire earth.
Floating cities revealed the secrets
of glaciers and whales
and kept me well fed along the way.
I’ve seen the rise and fall of
buildings and dignity. I’ve paid
more than I should for things.
My eyes have surveyed civilization
from the highest points.
I loved and continue to love.
I made more of me to
keep the whole thing going.
I pet every cat that would let me.
I didn’t tell my son what he should do
like Jacob did his.
I figure, he’ll figure it out.
I think I’m writing my own story
but the future poets who survey the results
who hover their feet over my grave
will be the ones who know
did he live, did he truly live?
Rick Lupert, a poet, songleader and graphic designer, is the author of 29 books including “God Wrestler: A Poem for Every Torah Portion.” Visit him at www.JewishPoetry.net