Joseph vs. Moses: Who is a True Jewish Leader?

In his book “Assimilation versus Separation: Joseph the Administrator and the Politics of Religion in Biblical Israel,” Aaron Wildavsky examines Joseph’s career. Wildavsky, who had a distinguished career as a professor of political science, uses his academic background to critically review Joseph’s leadership and values.

At the end of the book, Wildavsky compares Joseph and Moses, and concludes that Moses is the “anti-Joseph”; Joseph’s life story teaches us “the path not taken,” a seductive but flawed model of leadership.

Without question, Joseph’s and Moses’ lives go in opposite directions. Joseph enters Pharaoh’s service and brings great prosperity to the Egyptian state. Moses rebels against Pharaoh, and with the plagues and the splitting of the Red Sea, brings Egypt to the brink of destruction. Moses destroys the very institutions Joseph built up.

Joseph creates the Egyptian system of slavery. During the seven years of plenty, he monopolizes all of Egypt’s food for the state. By the middle of the seven years of famine, Joseph has acquired all of Egypt’s wealth for Pharaoh; in their desperation to get food, all of Egypt offers to become Pharaoh’s slaves. Joseph accepts, and now slavery becomes an Egyptian institution.

Wildavsky argues that this precedent enabled a future pharaoh to enslave the Jews. Joseph made Pharaoh all-powerful, and that power is ultimately used to enslave his own family.

Joseph brings his brothers down to Egypt, the first step to exile and slavery. In stark contrast, Moses brings the Jews freedom from slavery and leads them back to their homeland.

Joseph and Moses take ‌very different views of their adopted countries. Joseph names his children Ephraim and Manasseh; their names mean “God has made me completely forget my hardship and my father’s home” and “God has made me fertile in the land of my affliction.” Joseph takes pride in forgetting his father’s home, and finding success in Egypt. He embraces his Egyptian identity.

Moses names his children Gershom and Eliezer; their names mean “I have been a stranger in a foreign land” and “The God of my father was my help, and delivered me from the sword of Pharaoh.” Moses gives names that remind him of his Jewish roots. He feels like a stranger when exiled from his Jewish brothers and sisters back in Egypt, and the very reason he had to be saved from “Pharaoh’s sword” was because he killed an Egyptian taskmaster who was attacking a Jew.

One final contrast comes in terms of their character. Even as a child, Joseph dreams of being a leader, and so when Pharaoh plucks him from prison to lead an entire empire, Joseph doesn’t hesitate. Moses, on the other hand, is too humble to take the helm. When asked to lead the Jewish people, Moses refuses God no fewer than seven times.

These contrasts lead Wildavsky to conclude that Joseph’s story “warns against the corrupting influence of power gained through assimilation into pagan ways.”

In other words, Joseph succeeds because he adapts himself to the established order of power. Wildavsky sees this as a moral compromise. Moses, on the other hand, challenges Pharaoh’s slave state the moment he witnesses its horrors.

Wildavsky is correct that the stories of Joseph and Moses are meant to be read side by side and compared. But this comparison offers not only contrasts; there are multiple similarities between Joseph and Moses’ stories, both in narrative detail and in language. Among them is that both marry the daughters of local priests. Both outwit the sorcerers in Pharaoh’s court. Both are cast away at a young age and left to die.

But the most direct connection is that Moses carries Joseph’s legacy. At the end of Vayechi, the Torah tells us:

“And Joseph said to his brethren, ‘I am dying; but God will surely visit you, and bring you out of this land to the land of which He swore to Abraham, to Isaac, and to Jacob.’ Then Joseph took an oath from the children of Israel, saying, ‘God will surely remember you, (pakod yiphkod) and you shall carry up my bones from here.’”

What is remarkable is how Moses uses very similar language when he first meets the Jewish leadership. God tells Moses: “Go and gather the elders of Israel together, and say to them, ‘The Lord God of your fathers, the God of Abraham, of Isaac, and of Jacob, appeared to me, saying, “I have surely remembered you [pakod pakaditi] and seen what is done to you in Egypt”’”

Before his death, Joseph says that God will surely remember the Jews in their exile; hundreds of years later, Moses will repeat that promise verbatim.

Moses is completing Joseph’s mission. In fact, Moses is the one who fulfills the oath made to Joseph: “And Moses took the bones of Joseph with him, for he had placed the children of Israel under solemn oath, saying, ‘God will surely remember you, [pakod yiphkod], and you shall carry up my bones from here with you.’”

Moses is very different than Joseph. But Moses is no “anti-Joseph”; he is Joseph’s successor.

Still, one must grapple with Wildavsky’s arguments: How can two leaders that are virtual opposites be part of the same mission?

How can two leaders that are virtual opposites be part of the same mission?

To answer that, one must first recognize that there is more than one type of leadership, and that authentic leadership shifts according to circumstances.

Moses, the uncompromising fighter for freedom and truth, might seem like the ideal leader. But not every leader is able to battle against Pharaoh. In times of exile the community is in a much weaker position. A good leader must ‌respond accordingly. And that is what Joseph does. By doing so, he becomes a role model for future leaders in exile. Centuries later, Mordechai and Esther will follow Joseph’s playbook.

Joseph is the right leader for his time and situation—and so is Moses. Both need to ensure that the Jewish people survive and eventually achieve their destiny. But they need to take very different paths. Leadership must adapt to the circumstances one is in.

True leaders never lose their passion for their mission. Moses exemplifies this. He even demands that God do more for the Jewish slaves. But ‌they also need to adapt to the needs of the times. And that is what Joseph does, working hand in hand with Pharaoh to ensure his family is safe during a famine and beyond.

Joseph and Moses live different lives at different times with different leadership styles. But one thing is exactly the same: a shared passion for a vibrant Jewish future.

And that is why both are true Jewish leaders.

Rabbi Chaim Steinmetz is the Senior Rabbi of Congregation Kehilath Jeshurun in New York.