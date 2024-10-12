Yom Kippur, 2021

A year and a half since your rapid death

by global plague. Who could have predicted

that finale? Twelve thousand miles away

a virus leaked from a lab or a scaly-

skinned animal mistakenly sold

for food. Had God written those details

in the Book of Life? And to think we spent

time worrying about your blood pressure.

Six days after New York City shut down,

your kidneys failed. Hardly comfort knowing

that were I there, they would not let me

see you, that we could not breathe the same air.

On the phone, you told me that you were cold.

No one was there to give you a blanket.

Hilene Flanzbaum is Professor Emerita at Butler University.