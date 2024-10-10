fbpx
ADVERTISE
pick up locations
donate

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.

Zochreinu – a poem

According to ancient words we are like apples.
[additional-authors]
Picture of Rick Lupert

Rick Lupert

October 10, 2024
francescoch/Getty Images

Remember us for life

Of all the things we want to achieve
this is the biggest –

Our name added to an empty line
in a rapidly filling book that’s

on its way closed for another year.
The only book that matters.

The only achievement that matters.
Bigger than money, bigger than trophies

Bigger than Oscars and diplomas.
Bigger than a bigger house and

a better job. Are you on the list?
This is the only list you want to be on.

As the missiles fly
As our friends are still not home

As they equivocate anti-there to anti-us.
Please, oh Author of the book,

write our names in, even as others
try to erase it. Even as others try to

burn the book, as if there never was a book.
Write us in the book, because

life is life and that is bigger than
borders and taxes and even elections.

Let us live and breathe another year.
For You, for us…Remember us for life.

Rick Lupert, a poet, songleader and graphic designer, is the author of 28 books including “God Wrestler: A Poem for Every Torah Portion.”

Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.

Editor's Picks

Latest Articles

Culture

More in Culture

Serious Semite: Satisfaction

October 10, 2024

Mick Jagger literally skipped across the stage, and I nearly cried at seeing that this was possible for a human being.

Hollywood

More in Hollywood

Podcasts

More in Podcasts

More news and opinions than at a
Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.
© Copyright 2024 Tribe Media Corp • Powered by Lightdrop

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.