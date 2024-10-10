Zochreinu – a poem

Remember us for life

Of all the things we want to achieve

this is the biggest –

Our name added to an empty line

in a rapidly filling book that’s

on its way closed for another year.

The only book that matters.

The only achievement that matters.

Bigger than money, bigger than trophies

Bigger than Oscars and diplomas.

Bigger than a bigger house and

a better job. Are you on the list?

This is the only list you want to be on.

As the missiles fly

As our friends are still not home

As they equivocate anti-there to anti-us.

Please, oh Author of the book,

write our names in, even as others

try to erase it. Even as others try to

burn the book, as if there never was a book.

Write us in the book, because

life is life and that is bigger than

borders and taxes and even elections.

Let us live and breathe another year.

For You, for us…Remember us for life.

Rick Lupert, a poet, songleader and graphic designer, is the author of 28 books including “God Wrestler: A Poem for Every Torah Portion.”