August 10, 1999: A poem for North Valley JCC

There was a shooting at work today

A man walked into the center with a gun and lots of bullets

Shot everything he could in the lobby

I don’t know why he did that

I missed the fun because God saw fit to give me a throat infection

Can’t lead the kids in song when you have a throat infection

Just when I was cursing her for the malaise so close to the end of camp

I’m sitting in the waiting room of Doctor

The music on KBIG stops

the DJ mentions something about

North Valley Jewish Community Center

and shooting

I turn on the Doctor’s waiting room TV

and see pictures of the building

the orange coolers filled with punch for the field trip

the place I park

the window of the corner room where I sing with the kids everyday

You see, I don’t have a real job

You should be so lucky

God answers:

see, there’s even a reason for throat infections

I get the antibiotic, go home

There the parents of everyone I know are hysterical

broadcasting from North Valley Hell.

The details:

Buford hates us for some reason

Don’t know why

Future letters from shooting victims:

Dear Buford

I was just answering the phone, Shalom J-C-C

You came into the lobby and shot me

I don’t know why you did that

Signed,

Isabelle

Age 68

Buford,

I was at summer camp going to drama

You shot me

I don’t know why you did that.

Signed,

Joshua

age 5

Buford,

It was my group’s turn to be in arts and crafts at Camp Valley Chai

I was almost in the room

Then you shot me

I don’t know why you did that

Signed,

Benjamin

age 6

Buford,

I saw you shoot my friend in the hallway

and then you shot me

I don’t know why you did that

Signed,

James

age 5

Buford,

I’m gonna be a senior in three weeks

Thought I’d work camp over the summer

I was taking my kids in from the Back-40

and you shot me

I don’t know why you did that.

Signed,

Mindy

Age 16

Here are some simple ideas:

Guns shouldn’t exist

Children should not be shot

That’s pretty basic

Hatred is a disease

Intolerance is a disease

We’re all the same species

We’ve only got this one planet

What is our problem that we’re shooting children

It is Tuesday night

one a.m.

today a man came into the center with a gun and a lot of bullets

he shot five people

one beloved receptionist

one benevolent junior counselor

three children ages 6, 5, and 5

I don’t know why he did that

Rick Lupert, a poet, songleader and graphic designer, is the author of 28 books including “God Wrestler: A Poem for Every Torah Portion.” He was the songleader at the North Valley JCC day camp in the summer of 1999. August 10th marked the 25 anniversary of the shooting at the JCC.