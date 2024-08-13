August 10, 1999: A poem for North Valley JCC

There was a shooting at work today
A man walked into the center with a gun and lots of bullets
Shot everything he could in the lobby
I don’t know why he did that
I missed the fun because God saw fit to give me a throat infection
Can’t lead the kids in song when you have a throat infection
Just when I was cursing her for the malaise so close to the end of camp
I’m sitting in the waiting room of Doctor
The music on KBIG stops
the DJ mentions something about
North Valley Jewish Community Center
and shooting
I turn on the Doctor’s waiting room TV
and see pictures of the building
the orange coolers filled with punch for the field trip
the place I park
the window of the corner room where I sing with the kids everyday
You see, I don’t have a real job
You should be so lucky
God answers:
see, there’s even a reason for throat infections
I get the antibiotic, go home
There the parents of everyone I know are hysterical
broadcasting from North Valley Hell.
The details:
Buford hates us for some reason
Don’t know why
Future letters from shooting victims:
Dear Buford
I was just answering the phone, Shalom J-C-C
You came into the lobby and shot me
I don’t know why you did that
Signed,
Isabelle
Age 68
Buford,
I was at summer camp going to drama
You shot me
I don’t know why you did that.
Signed,
Joshua
age 5
Buford,
It was my group’s turn to be in arts and crafts at Camp Valley Chai
I was almost in the room
Then you shot me
I don’t know why you did that
Signed,
Benjamin
age 6
Buford,
I saw you shoot my friend in the hallway
and then you shot me
I don’t know why you did that
Signed,
James
age 5
Buford,
I’m gonna be a senior in three weeks
Thought I’d work camp over the summer
I was taking my kids in from the Back-40
and you shot me
I don’t know why you did that.
Signed,
Mindy
Age 16
Here are some simple ideas:
Guns shouldn’t exist
Children should not be shot
That’s pretty basic
Hatred is a disease
Intolerance is a disease
We’re all the same species
We’ve only got this one planet
What is our problem that we’re shooting children
It is Tuesday night
one a.m.
today a man came into the center with a gun and a lot of bullets
he shot five people
one beloved receptionist
one benevolent junior counselor
three children ages 6, 5, and 5
I don’t know why he did that
Rick Lupert, a poet, songleader and graphic designer, is the author of 28 books including “God Wrestler: A Poem for Every Torah Portion.” He was the songleader at the North Valley JCC day camp in the summer of 1999. August 10th marked the 25 anniversary of the shooting at the JCC.