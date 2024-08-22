Print Issue: When Anti-Israel Becomes Anti-America | Aug 23 2024
The hijacking of college campuses by Hamas sympathizers has less to do with a conflict 5,000 miles away and more to do with undermining America.
Campus Watch August 22, 2024
A roundup of incidents, good and bad, happening on school campuses.
L.A. Jewish Film Fest Screening, L.A. Jewish Health Appoints Chair, Nova Exhibit
Notable people and events in the Jewish LA community.
Table for Five: Eikev
Food and Torah
The Ancient Art of Political Memes
Isaiah’s iteration of the monarchical meme offers three lessons that today’s political observers would be wise to consider.
Our Own Altalena Moment
Today as well we are ringed by enemies threatening to wipe us off the map, and yet here we are. Another Altalena is sailing over the horizon.