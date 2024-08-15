Print Issue: Telling the Bigger Story | Aug 16, 2024
At a time when it's difficult to distinguish between truth and lies about Israel, author and influencer Aviva Klompas has built a reputation for delivering factual, up-to-date information that includes the bigger context.
Sephardic Torah from the Holy Land | Shabbat Nahamu, 1933: Rabbi Uziel’s Spiritual Challenge to Spiritual Leaders
Reading his words in a post-October 7th world, I look back to what Rabbi Uziel and the Jewish world were facing after Tisha B’Av, Summer of 1933.
Campus Watch August 15, 2024
A roundup of incidents, good and bad, happening on school campuses.
Teen Philanthropist Sends 40 Underprivileged Kids to Coding Camps Across Los Angeles
It fills him with a great sense of accomplishment and pride when he sees how much other children enjoy coding.
Cantor Jacqueline Rafii: Bringing an Age-old Tradition into the 21st Century
She is one of only three Persian women cantors in the United States.