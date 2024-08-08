fbpx
Print Issue: The War Nobody Wants | Aug 09, 2024

This loud noise you're hearing... Is it a prelude to a regional war?
Picture of Jewish Journal Staff

Jewish Journal Staff

August 8, 2024

Titus’ Tiny Tormentor

August 8, 2024

Rereading the Talmud’s description of the Roman destruction of the Temple in Jerusalem this year for Tisha B’Av amidst the still-simmering ashes of Hamas’ October 7th devastation, one is struck by the slaughters’ similarities.

