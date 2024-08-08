Print Issue: The War Nobody Wants | Aug 09, 2024
This loud noise you're hearing... Is it a prelude to a regional war?
The Third Hand: Finding Spiritual Comfort in Empty Nesting
So much of my identity in the last two decades revolved about being a parent.
Table for Five: Devarim
A Blessed Journey
Titus’ Tiny Tormentor
Rereading the Talmud’s description of the Roman destruction of the Temple in Jerusalem this year for Tisha B’Av amidst the still-simmering ashes of Hamas’ October 7th devastation, one is struck by the slaughters’ similarities.
Take a Deep Breath
Lose your temper, and you might sacrifice your dreams.
RABBIS OF L.A. | Rabbi Tarlan Loves Teaching ‘Different Ways to Do Jewish’
Clearly, she loves her chosen path.