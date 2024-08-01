Print Issue: Life After Terror | Aug 02, 2024
After 23 years of bringing healing to terror victims, in the wake of Oct. 7 and the recent attacks that killed 12 children in Majdal Shams, the Israeli nonprofit OneFamily is busier than ever.
Rabbis of L.A. | Rabbi Freedman Builds a Different Kind of Career
When Rabbi Daniel Freedman returned to Temple Akiba in the spring to oversee the Culver City Reform synagogue’s religious school program, he brought with him new, groundbreaking viewpoints.
The Inspiring Teaching of the Talmud’s Tragic Woman
As analyzed by Gila Fine in her recently published “The Madwoman in the Rabbi’s Attic: Rereading the Women of the Talmud,” Marta’s ancient story offers a surprising sliver of hope amidst despair.
Court Orders UCLA to Form Plan to Protect Jewish Students After Anti-Israel Protests
Three Jewish students sued the university in June, alleging that they experienced discrimination on campus amid demonstrations against the Israel-Hamas war.
Shechinah Moment
To have a woman who is black and married to a Jew possibly become President of the United States marks how far we have come as we approach the 250th anniversary of our glorious country.