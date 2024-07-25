Print Issue: The Jewish People’s Guide to Oct. 7 | July 26, 2024
Months after absorbing the bloodiest terrorist attack in Israel's history, Jews are still reeling, trying to make sense of these trying times. We offer a guide to that darkest of days and its aftermath.
Campus Watch July 25, 2024
A roundup of incidents, good and bad, happening on school campuses.
Table for Five: Pinchas
A New Chapter
Postcard from Morocco: The Human Angle Behind Sustainable Development
For many organizations and agencies around the world, the matter of scaling local successes of development remains a seemingly insurmountable challenge and obligation.
Rabbis of L.A. | As Teacher and Student, Aging Brings a Smile to Rabbi Silver
When she was 45, the London-born Silver gave up her career as an attorney and law professor in England to enter rabbinic school in America.
Living In Community
When you live in community, others can remind you that there is always light at the end of the tunnel.