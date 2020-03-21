Holocaust Survivor Dies of Coronavirus in Israel

The Health Ministry reported Israel’s first death from coronavirus Friday night.

The victim, 88-year-old Aryeh Even, was hospitalized and placed in the quarantine unit for coronavirus patients at Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem about a week ago. He arrived in severe condition, and was reported to have had been suffering from a number of underlying conditions.

At the hospital, Even received several treatments from medical staff in an attempt to combat his symptoms. However, during the week, the elderly patient suffered from cardiac arrest. He was later resuscitated but his condition stayed stagnant.

Even’s condition worsened in the hours leading up to death, and he eventually passed away at around 9 p.m. Israel time.

Aryeh was a Holocaust survivor from Hungary who was able to rebuild his life in Israel, his grandson, Maor, told told Maariv, The Jerusalem Post‘s sister publication. He is survived by four children, 18 grandchildren and one great-grandson.

Before being hospitalized, Aryeh Even was living in the Migdal Nofim assisted living facility in Jerusalem’s Kiryat Hayovel neighborhood, Israel Hayom reports, where six others from the same facility have also been confirmed to have the virus, one of whom is in severe condition in Hadassah Ein Kerem hospital. Her situation began to deteriorate on the same day that Even passed away. Last week, a social worker at the facility, which was established in 1984, was diagnosed with coronavirus. The situation has deteriorated since then.