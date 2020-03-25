Garcetti Says Non-Essential Businesses That Remain Open Will Have Water, Power Shut Off

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced on March 24 that non-essential businesses that remain open despite the county’s shelter-in-place order will have their water and power shut off.

Garcetti said that such behavior was “irresponsible and selfish,” adding that it was important to stay home until the shelter-in-place order ends on April 19.

“Your behavior can save a life and take a life, and that life could be yours,” Garcetti said.

He also announced that Runyon Canyon Park will be closed.

“The crowds this past weekend were too big to be safe,” the mayor said.

As of March 24, there were 662 confirmed cases in Los Angeles County and 11 deaths, including a 17-year-old in Lancaster. However, the county said in a statement that “the case is complex and there may be an alternate explanation for this fatality.”

Los Angeles City Controller Ron Galperin announced on March 25 that the city is providing food resources for those in need as well as an online map for people to find the locations to get those resources.

“Even with schools and businesses shuttered, families can still access healthy and nutritious meals,” Galperin said in a statement. “This map connects people in need with neighborhood food resources that will help them get through this extremely difficult time.”