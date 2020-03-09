Report: LA Jewish Day School Parent Tests Positive for Coronavirus

A report from a student-run newspaper states that a parent of a student at Los Angeles Jewish day school Hillel Harkham Hebrew Academy in Beverly Hills has allegedly tested positive for coronavirus.

The parent is believed to be the person who attended the AIPAC Policy Conference in Washington, D.C. from March 1-3, according to Shalhevet’s Boiling Point newspaper.

Gindi Maimonides Academy on the border of Los Angeles and West Hollywood also sent out an email on March 8 stating the infected person is believed to be from Hillel Harkham.

“The Health Department has informed us that this community member contracted the virus at the AIPAC conference — and not before that,” the email, which was obtained by the Journal, states. “As of this note, our plan is to continue with our regular school schedule tomorrow — and moving forward.”

The email also said that the individual has been quarantined and that his family has not exhibited any symptoms of the illness.

Hillel’s campus will be closed through at least March 12 because of the illness, according to the Boiling Point.

There have been three total attendees from the AIPAC conference that have tested positive for coronavirus so far. Two of them reside in New York. According to the Washington, D.C. Department of Health, the two did not pose a risk to other attendees at the conference because they were asymptomatic. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said in a statement that “there are no known public exposure locations related to [the Los Angeles AIPAC attendee].”