Sephardic Torah from the Holy Land | “Al Hanisim” for Hanukkah 2024

This week I wrote a prayer, a special version of the “Al Hanisim” for Hanukkah 2024.

I will recite this prayer every night. I will light the traditional Hanukkah candles, and I will add a special candle each night. I invite you to join me in this prayer, as you light an additional candle each night.





“We give thanks for the miracles on the battlefield and for the redemption of hostages that You performed for our IDF soldiers and for the families of the released hostages, in these days at this season.

On October 7, 2023, when the evil terrorists of Hamas rose up against Your people Israel to murder them and take their civilians hostage to Gaza, You, in Your abundant mercy, stood by them in their time of distress, You defended their cause, You delivered the wicked Hamas into the hands of the brave IDF soldiers, and helped our heroic soldiers bring some of our hostages home. Now, on this Hanukkah, we light an additional candle each night, in solidarity with our hostages still in captivity, praying that they are released from the darkness of Gaza to the light of their loved ones, and praying for the success and safe return home of our brave IDF Maccabees.”

Bring Them Home.

God Bless the IDF.

Hanukkah Sameach & Shabbat Shalom.

Rabbi Daniel Bouskila is the international director of the Sephardic Educational Center.