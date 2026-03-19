A Bisl Torah — See Their Strength, Change the World

At the Looking Beyond luncheon, an organization dedicated to promoting awareness for children with special needs and disabilities, I heard the story of Jessica Long.

Jessica Long was born in Russia, placed in an orphanage by her young mother. At birth, it was discovered she had fibular hemimelia, a condition in which part of her legs and feet were not fully formed.

Her adoptive parents never saw her condition as a disability. They taught their daughter how to see herself as someone possessed with strength and a unique purpose. Her call to each of us was to think about what makes us different and see that difference as our path to making an impact in this world. What others might perceive as weakness, we should perceive as our calling. Jessica went on to be a Paralympic swimmer, winning the gold medal.

The essence of her message was that if not for her adoptive parents seeing her abilities, she may not have modeled the same attitude. We are responsible for looking at each other and supporting those we love through what first is identified as challenge but together, recognized as opportunity.

At the end of a book of Torah, we proclaim, “Hazak, hazak, v’nithazek.” Be strong, be strong, together, we will be strengthened. We should be strong enough in our faith to return to our tradition time and time again. Even when facing adversity or fear, we turn towards our beliefs and convictions to show us a path forward.

It is our spiritual and moral obligation to strengthen each other. To open someone’s eyes to the abilities they possess, the talents they hold, and gifts only they can offer. When we share these precious words with another person, that is when their soul understands how they, too, are meant to change the world.

Shabbat Shalom