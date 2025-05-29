A Bisl Torah~ Be Counted; God is Counting on You

At the beginning of Bamidbar, we see a counting of each male, head by head. The commentators debate the merit of counting each person when in Jewish tradition, there is strong merit in the collective. If B’nai Yisrael is trying to become a nation, what is the purpose in identifying each individual?

The Mei Hashiloach, a Chasidic compilation of interpretations on the weekly Torah portion, explains, “God allotted goodness and life to each individual and no one is similar to his fellow….If he were to exchange for man’s place for another’s, then the condition of the tribe would be incomplete. This may be likened to the planting of garden in an intricate order, whereas one planting is missing or exchanged for another, then it will be clear the garden is not complete. And Israel is called the planting of God, in which he is glorified.” God looked at the Children of Israel and saw necessity and purpose in each individual. Together, they formed a nation. Individually, their talents, passions, and abilities are noted and then, skillfully combined to create a nation, to create a garden, filled with God’s glory.

Humanity today is no different. God sees a necessity in each soul. When we harvest the goodness and life God allots us, our individuality sprouts. And it is then when we are capable of contributing to the community, helping it to grow. This way, we name our gifts and recognize our holy task of giving back.

Do not be afraid of being singled out. Be counted. And in doing so, in the ongoing creation of a righteous world, in the ongoing tilling of this sacred garden, God can count on you.

Shabbat Shalom