A Bisl Torah~ Canopies of Peace

Birkat Kohanim, the Blessing of Peace, is one of the most sacred, well-known pieces of Jewish liturgy. Found at the end of Parashat Naso, the prayer is often recited on Friday nights, a blessing extended from parent to child. Additionally, the clergy offer the prayer at brit milah/baby namings, b’nai mitzvah ceremonies, and under the chuppah during a wedding. The blessing asks God to offer protection, kindness, and ultimately, peace, as the person navigates their various life milestones.

Originally, when the priests offered the blessing, they would raise their hands above the heads of the people and slightly separate their fingers. The Shiltei HaGiborim, a 16th century commentator, explains the reason for the separation between the fingers is because “the divine presence is above the fingers” and “God peers between their fingers.” Acting as a conduit between the Holy One and the people, the priests would make space to let God in. It’s a reminder to all that were present that God is available to those that choose to make some room.

The Birkat Kohanim offers canopies of peace through a heavenly merging between God and humanity. We model the priests from thousands of years ago and spread our fingers above the heads of our loved ones and community members.

It’s a constant reminder that God is closer than we think.

Shabbat Shalom