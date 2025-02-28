fbpx
A Bisl Torah~The Strength of Their Names

We must hold their names and walk through this world with purpose, promising them that their lives continue beyond the grave.
Picture of Rabbi Nicole Guzik

Rabbi Nicole Guzik

February 27, 2025
A crowd watches a live feed from a funeral for members of the Bibas family on a screen in what’s known as Hostages Square on February 26, 2025 in Tel Aviv, Israel. (Photo by Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

These past weeks have brought intense and brutal heartache to the Jewish people. This week, Itzik Elgarat, Ohad Yahalomi, Shlomo Mantzur, and Tsahi Idan were returned from captivity in Gaza, having been murdered by Hamas.

And we experienced an unbearable, searing pain as we remain glued to our screens, watching the funerals of Oded Lifshitz, Shiri, Ariel, and Kfir Bibas. The Bibas family was buried together, a mother eternally embracing her babies.

Oded’s name means support or encouragement. His name is also a derivative of witnessing. Ariel means lion of God, Kfir is a lion cub, and Shiri means, my song. Remember, lions are a symbol of Judah—a symbol of the Jewish people.

We must hold their names and walk through this world with purpose, promising them that their lives continue beyond the grave.

My take on their names is a mission I will continue:

In the face of evil, we vow to support the song of lions. We won’t back down. We never will.

May their names always be a blessing. And may we never know this kind of heartache ever again.

Shabbat Shalom

Rabbi Nicole Guzik is senior rabbi at Sinai Temple. She can be reached at her Facebook page at Rabbi Nicole Guzik or on Instagram @rabbiguzik. For more writings, visit Rabbi Guzik’s blog section from Sinai Temple’s website.

