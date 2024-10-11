A Bisl Torah – What Do You See?

Wearing a tallit, a prayer shawl on Kol Nidre is a confusing ritual.

Jews know that we wear a tallit during the day. Why wear one on Kol Nidre, the holiest night of the Jewish calendar?

The practical answer is that we wear a tallit when we can physically see the fringes. Sunlight allows us to see the fringes which reminds us of God’s commandments and our obligations to be God’s partners. Kol Nidre takes place right before the sun begins to set. It is technically still day. And we leave the tallit on because there is no need to take it off once nightfall begins.

However, we know there is an additional spiritual element to keeping on the tallit. As we look at the fringes, we ask ourselves, “What else am I supposed to see?” On Kol Nidre and Yom Kippur, we are vulnerable, exposed, seen by God, and seen by each other. Do we see the mourner in our community? Do we see the person that exists within an abusive relationship? Do we see those going through economic hardship or suffering an illness? Or do we continue to cast our eyes downward, ignoring pain and hurt?

And do we see ourselves? Admitting our flaws, cracks, and misgivings. Taking time to confess that which God sees but perhaps we haven’t been ready to see in ourselves.

Wearing a tallit on Kol Nidre connects us, Jew to Jew for thousands of years. During a liminal hour in which we are meant to use the last moments of daylight and squint through the evening, we concede that our souls need mending and our community needs holding. We do both when we are ready to open our eyes.

May we see each other and walk through this new year, together.

G’mar Hatimah Tovah, May we all be inscribed in the Book of Life.